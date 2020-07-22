Upcoming Mahindra SUVs In India

Mahindra has been the go-to brand in India when it comes to rugged and reliable go-anywhere SUVs. The manufacturer also caters to the urban crowd which is obsessed with the outdoors. In addition to that, Mahindra is now focusing on some new-gen products which will widen the portfolio and improve what’s already impressive.

Mahindra has lined up some exciting new launches for the coming months, some of which were showcased at the AutoExpo 2020 earlier this year. In this article, we take a look at such products which are expected to be offered in the markets in a few months time.

New-Gen Mahindra Thar

We have covered and speculated enough about the new Thar. The tough off-roader has been the most widely anticipated SUVs in India for quite a while now. If not for the Covid-19 pandemic, we would have surely seen the Thar on our roads by now and we mean not in the form of the disguised camouflage which we have been seeing for over a year now. Powering the new Thar 2020 will be a 2.2L diesel BS6 compliant engine that is accompanied by a 6-speed manual transmission as well as an automatic gearbox option and a 4×4 drivetrain.

In addition to this, one can also expect a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine option which is said to produce 190 bhp. This engine belongs to the mStallion family which was showcased at the AutoExpo 2020. The 2020 Thar will also get new features, new mechanical bits and will in addition to improving on its already impressive off-road skills, it will be a better vehicle to drive on the road.

Expected Launch: Late 2020

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh

New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio

Another SUV which has been waiting for a generation update is the Scorpio. The new Scorpio will continue to draw power from the tried and tested 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine but in a different state of tune. Transmission options are still not clear but one can expect a 6-speed manual gearbox to be standard with the option of an automatic transmission.

The new Scorpio should be underpinned by a new platform and is expected to be more feature-packed, safer and premium than the current generation.

Expected Price: Rs 11 – 14 lakh

Expected Launch: Mid 2021

New-Gen XUV500

The 2nd generation XUV500 from Mahindra is expected to be launched sometime in January 2021 and is said to be based on the SsangYong Korando 2020 – the latest vehicle from Mahindra’s Korean subsidiary. The new XUV500 is expected to house 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine. In the transmission department, the upcoming XUV500 is expected to come with a manual gearbox as standard and an optional automatic transmission as well.

he XUV500 will feature LED headlamps and fog lights while the rear will also come with LED taillights. On the inside, the XUV500 2020 is expected to also come with some major upgrades including a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a new panoramic sunroof. It will rival the likes of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and MG Hector.

Expected Starting Price: Rs 14 lakh

Expected Launch: Mid 2021

eKUV100

When launched, the Mahindra KUV was an exciting prospect for those buyers looking for a micro-SUV. Now, the company is set to launch the electric variant called the eKUV100 which is Mahindra’s answer to a cleaner, healthier planet. The car is expected to feature a similar powertrain as the concept Mahindra eVerito which was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo. Powering the eKUV 100 will be a 15.9kWh Lithium-ion battery that will give the compact SUV a range of 147 km on a full battery.

According to the company, the car will have fast charging capabilities that will take the battery from 0-80 per cent in a single hour. Mahindra is expected to include a number of upgraded features in the eKUV100 such as location tracking, parking sensors in the rear, over speeding alert, ABS with EBD, dual airbags in the front, and cabin pre-cooling.

Expected Launch: Late 2020

Expected Price: Rs 8.5 lakh

XUV300 Sports

The Mahindra XUV300 sports was first showcased at the recently held Auto Expo 2020 and happens to be the more powerful petrol version of the XUV300 compact SUV. Talking about its power this new Mahindra car will feature a 1.2L, 3-cylinder turbocharged mStallion petrol engine pushing the maximum power output to 130bhp against 230Nm of peak torque.

The XUV300 Sports will also flaunt new body graphics which will include ‘Sportz’ lettering, an all-black interior with red contrasting strips and red highlights.

Expected Price: Rs 10 – 12 Lakh

Expected Launch: Late 2020

XUV300 EV

The Mahindra eXUV300 is the all-electric version of the carmaker’s popular subcompact SUV, the XUV300. The Mahindra eXUV300 concept made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2020, and it is set to become the company’s first electric SUV, after the eKUV100. The XUV300 electric comes with an electric motor, powered by a Lithium-Ion battery, driving the front wheels. The eXUV300 is based on the company’s new electric powertrain platform that will also be used by SsangYong in the European Markets.

Expected Price: Rs 18 lakh

XUV400

Mahindra & Mahindra is said to be working on a new product which will slot itself between the XUV300 and the XUV500 in the maker’s range. Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of the Creta and the Seltos in a better way as the prices for these products start from a point where the XUV500 cannot compete.

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh

Expected Launch: Mid 2021

Also READ: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars In India

TUV300 Facelift

Mahindra is also working on the facelift of the TUV300, which was also spotted testing in India sometime back. The sales have been quite low for the TUV300 in the recent past and it needs an overhaul to rejuvenate sales. It is expected to be launched sometime later this year.

Expected Launch: Late 2020

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh