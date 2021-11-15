Upcoming Mahindra eKUV100 Makes An Appearance Without Any Camouflage

After much delay, the Mahindra eKUV100 seems ready for its launch. The car that made its first appearance in the Auto Expo 2020, was slowed down by the pandemic. Mahindra had been planning to release the eKUV100 for a very long time and now it seems eager to take on its homegrown counterparts and rivals; Tata Tigor EV and Tata Punch. The car has been spied numerous times on the road, but this time we see its undisguised look.

Design

The car is almost a replica of its petrol predecessor, with only subtle design changes to make it stand out. Upfront we get the same headlight and the difference lies in the grille that has now been closed and we see arrow-like designs on the panel.

Along the side, there are no design changes except for the addition of charging ports on both sides of the car. At the back, the taillights are a completely new unit. We also see a chrome plate on the boot lid, just below the logo with a ‘+’ and ‘-‘ terminal sign on both ends, showing that the car is electric. The car offers small blue inserts all-around the car and on the wheel caps as well. Inside we get a very similar interior with additional features like mobile connectivity and car monitoring through an app and remote cooling system.

Performance

Coming to performance, the eKUV100 shares the same platform as the IC-engine model of the vehicle. Thus, the car’s battery and motor have been installed under the hood where the engine used to be. Owing to this, Mahindra had to use a smaller battery and a smaller motor. The 40kW electric motor offers 40HP of power and 120Nm of torque to the front wheels. While the 15.9 kWh battery offers a rather small range of 147 km.

As mentioned above, the car offers two charging ports; a regular AC charger on the right fender, and a DC fast charger on the left fender. While the AC port charges the car to 100% in 5 hours and 45 Minutes, the fast charger goes from 0 to 80% in just 55 mins. Though the car does not offer class-leading power figures, it does offer an amazing price for the vehicle. This car will be priced at less than ₹10 lakh (without subsidy deductions), and it might become the cheapest EV in the market.