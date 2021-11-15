Ola Electric To Strengthen Its Assault With The Launch Of More Affordable E-Scooters and E-Motorcycles

Ola’s journey from being a ridesharing company to also being an EV manufacturer has been abundantly rewarding for the firm. Its S1 and S1 Pro have become flagship models in the electric scooter market. But Ola has a much bigger plan in place as it aims to release new line-ups for electric motorcycles and electric cars as well. Very recently, the company’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal confirmed that the brand can release its E-motorcycles as early as next year.

Statements

In September, Ola Electric had announced that it had raised $200Mn to streamline its EV development programs.

The very same day, Bhavish Aggarwal took to his Twitter account and said, “India is building technologies of the future and becoming a global EV hub! With this raise, we will accelerate our vehicle dev across 2W scooters, motorbikes, and 4W. And fast track Mission Electric: No petrol 2W in India after 2025! #jointherevolution”.

Amongst the test drives of the S1 and the S1 Pro scooters, Ola has hinted towards its electric motorcycles and lower-cost electric scooters time and again either through press releases or through social media. Most recently, Bhavish Aggarwal replied to a Twitter post regarding the company’s plans for developing E-motorcycles and lower cost E-scooters, by saying,” Yes next year,”.

What we understand

From the above statement, it is very clear as to what the company has planned for next year. Though the flagship scooters have gained much popularity in the market, their rates are still higher than what many buyers expect. To tap into this segment of buyers Ola will release a low-cost E-scooter, most probably next year. For the company to reach its goal of no petrol 2-wheelers by 2025, it has to attract buyers from all fragments. Thus, Ola will also come up with its more powerful and a little more expensive, E-motorcycles by 2022.

These statements are bound to set up a wave through all other brands, and we hope to see some release by competitor brands as well.

Soon after its entry, Ola Electric has become a big name in the Indian EV Industry. As a result of its class-leading electric scooter, Ola has left people wanting more. The brand has all eyes focused on it, waiting to see its next move.