Upcoming Kia Carens Interiors Leaked!

Kia’s Seltos based 7-seater MPV, project KY which might just be named ‘Carens’ is all set for its unveiling on the 16th of December. While Kia neatly managed the car’s exteriors to be kept a complete secret, the same could not be said about the interiors. Just weeks before the big reveal, interior pictures of the Kia KY (Carens) have leaked all over the internet, and we saw quite the change on the inside. Let’s take a look at the interiors and everything that we know about the Carens MPV.

Interiors

The pictures show that the Carens gets a completely new interior design language when compared to the Sonet and the Seltos. The steering has been borrowed from the Seltos but it gets some minor upgrades like the slightly different button layout and new chrome inserts. The biggest difference yet seems to be the all-digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system now also gets two knobs and touch-capacitive buttons. The HVAC control panel also looks new. We also get to see a chrome stripe running on the doors. From the face, it seems that the AC vents are slightly slimmer than before. As is known to all, this car will be an MPV and thus will have a third row for passengers. Kia claims that, unlike other MPVs where the third row is not very spacious, the third row of this car will be usable thanks to the adequate legroom and proper seat height. this car will be offered in both; a captain seat layout (6-seater), and a bench seat layout (7-seater).

Design

The car is based on the same platform as the Seltos, we expect to see some similarities in the design. Seeing the test mules of the KY we come to understand that the car will have a slightly longer wheelbase and will stretch farther back, to accommodate the third row. The car gets a broader appeal as compared to the Seltos.

Powertrain

Being based on the Seltos, we expect to see the same 1.5L petrol and diesel engine. While the petrol puts out 113HP of power and 144Nm of torque, the turbocharged diesel puts out 113HP and 250Nm of torque. These engines will be coupled with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.