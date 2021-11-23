Royal Enfield SG 650 Concept Unveiled At EICMA 2021 – Could Pave The Way For Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield is the only Indian manufacturer present at the ongoing EICMA 2021 and by the looks of it, it has enough firepower stacked up in its arsenal to make its presence felt among the other giants of the game. While we were expecting to see the launch of the 650cc cruiser that is prowling on our streets for some time now, RE pulled off a shocker when it unveiled the SG650 concept today at EICMA 2021. As is evident from the images and all the details that we have managed to scavenge, it previews the new 650cc cruiser that is set to launch in a few months.

Design

According to the company, the SG650 concept is a mix of the company’s classic design and what their bikes in the future will look like. Although it is still a concept according to the company, it looks absolutely stunning. Its brushed aluminium finish with blacked-out body parts scream for attention. It gets a round-shaped LED headlamp setup up front which is flanked by LED indicators at both ends.

The headlamp cowl is rather beefy and lends it a muscular appeal head-on. The chunky fuel tank makes it look even more brute while the RE logo finished in blue gives it a rather modern look. We also get to see blacked-out peashooter exhausts and bob-cut fenders for a clean look. The concept bike also gets H-D Fat Boy inspired solid wheels but the production version might not retain the same.

Specs and features

While it may not retain all of the visual drama of the concept, the SG650 in its production form might borrow the same frame, USD fork, rear shock absorbers, foot pegs and switchgear. It is going to be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine. While RE has not shared any details regarding its engine tune, we expect it to remain unchanged at 47.6PS and 52Nm. It also gets twin disc rotors at the front which is a first for RE.

Shotgun 650?

The SG650 concept’s nomenclature hints at only one thing- it could be called Shotgun 650 in its production avatar because RE has already trademarked the name in India.

While it is essentially not the Super Meteor 650 that we hoped for, it is still a welcome move by RE to showcase a roadmap for one of its upcoming and most ambitious project.