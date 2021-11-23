Delhi Government Allows Retrofitting Your 10-Year Old Diesel Car With An EV Kit

We all love our old cars no matter what problems we face with them either with the parts or with daily running. Nowadays we are moving towards electric vehicles. While the world is gradually shifting towards electrifying vehicles, what if you didn’t want to part ways with your good old diesel car?

So if you are a resident from Delhi, there is a piece of good news. The Delhi state government has allowed people to use their decade-old diesel car only if the person converts his car to an electric engine with retrofitting kits. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday announced that once a vehicle is fitted with the electric kit, it can continue to ply on roads of the national capital beyond 10 years. He said in his tweet,” Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to the electric engine, dept’ll empanel manufacturers of pure electric kits by approved testing agencies. Once empanelled this’ll enable vehicles to continue plying here beyond 10 yrs,”

This comes in as a big relief for diesel car owners who have a decade-old car. Currently, any registered diesel vehicle over 10 years old and petrol vehicle over 15 years old cannot operate in the National Capital Region, according to orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2015 and the Supreme Court in 2018.

In a further push towards electrification, the Delhi government has decided to exempt electric light commercial vehicles “Chota Haathi” from any prohibition from plying and idle parking on identified roads during ‘No Entry’ hours.

Kailash Gahlot tweeted about this and said,” Good news for Electric Light Commercial Vehicles ( L5N & N1). To drive adoption of EVs we’ve exempted these vehicles from any prohibition from plying & idle parking on identified roads during ‘No Entry’ Hours. LCVs reg. have already seen a 95% hike since launch of EV Policy!,”

This push towards electrification will help Delhi to control air pollution in the city and retrofitting will ease the burden from diesel car owners in the city. This retrofitting can be seen in other parts of the country as well.