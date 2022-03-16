Upcoming Jeep Meridian Set To Break Cover On This Date!

Jeep has finally announced that the Meridian SUV will break cover on 29 March. The Meridian can be described as the 7-seat derivative of the Compass. After the unveiling, the Meridian is expected to go on sale in May. The Meridian will compete with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

Design

The Jeep Meridian is not just a stretched Compass. Jeep has made some changes to the exterior to give its own identity. The Meridian will feature a new face with a redesigned bumper and headlights. The LED headlamps and taillamps are inspired by the bigger Grand Cherokee L. The 7-slat grille is familiar to the facelifted Compass. We expect the dimensions to be similar to the Commander which is 4,769mm long, 1,859mm wide, 1,682mm high, and a wheelbase of 2,794mm. For reference, the Jeep Compass is 4,405mm long, 1,818mm wide, 1640mm high, and features a wheelbase that is 2,636mm long. The Meridian is also wider than the Compass to liberate more shoulder room inside which is a trait not seen in other 7 seater crossover derivatives.

Interior

Unlike the exterior, the interior remains more or less the same when compared to the facelifted Compass. The overall layout will remain unchanged including the features list. It gets a new brown interior theme to differentiate it from the Compass. The Meridian will share its features with the facelifted Compass.

It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless android auto and apple car play, wireless charging, ventilated seats, fully digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, and dual-zone climate control to name a few. The Meridian adds a third row of seats which can be split in a 50:50 format.

Powertrain

The Meridian will be powered by a 2-liter diesel engine that produces 170hp and 350 nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. Manual models will come with 4×2 whereas the automatic variant will come exclusively with 4×4. Jeep hasn’t confirmed yet if the Meridian will come with the option of a petrol powertrain like the Compass.