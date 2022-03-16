Tata Motors To Deliver 250 EVs To Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility

Tata Motors will be delivering 250 EVs (175 Nexon EVs and 75 Tigor EVs) to individual customers as a part of an order received from Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (AMGM). In the first phase of the order, 101 EVs were delivered, which included 70 Nexon EVs and 31 Tigor EVs. The remaining vehicle deliveries will be completed as a part of the second phase, in days to come.

Official statements

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “It is heartening to see members of AMGM adopt a green and clean future, not only as individual contributors but also as a community. We are honored to be associated with AMGM and proud to join their movement, serving a purpose for the greater good. I would like to congratulate and thank AMGM for their order of 250 Tata EVs. This will set an example for other states as well. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join this green wave as we mobilize the nation to #EvolveToElectric.”

Tata Motors: EV portfolio

The Tata EV range recently saw the addition of the Tigor EV. Powering the Tigor EV is a 26 kWh battery pack and a Ziptron motor that churns out 74 bhp and 170 Nm torque. The ARAI-certified battery range is 306 km under standard testing conditions. The EV can zip from 0-100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. The liquid cool high-density battery also gets an IP67 rating from dust and water resistance.

The Impact-Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS – 048 standard for nail penetration at cell Level. Tata also mentioned that the Tigor EV gets better-balanced suspension to deliver sharper driving dynamics. The best-selling EV in our market right now is the Nexon EV. In terms of performance, the Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery that powers the electric motor, which is capable of producing 126bhp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque.

This electric motor helps the Nexon, to achieve 0-100 km/h in just 9.9 seconds. Lastly, the Nexon EV also comes with an ARAI-certified full-charge range of up to 312 kilometers. With a standard 15A, AC charger, the Nexon will take up to 8 hours to charge the battery from 20% to 100%.