UM Renegade Duty Spied In India: All Details, Features, Tech Specs And Expected Prices

The competition in the entry-level cruiser segment of the Indian market is about to get stiffer as UM Motorcycles is preparing to introduce another new product in the Indian market. A test mule of the UM Renegade Duty has been spotted in Okhla, Delhi donning a UK-06 registration plate thus indicating that the new model is heading to India. We will most likely see the new UM Renegade Duty at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

You wouldn’t be completely wrong if you compare the styling with the Harley-Davidson Iron 883. The UM Renegade Duty features chrome housing for the headlight and blinkers, a conventional telescopic front suspension, 360-degree LED system, twin-sided rear suspension, wire spoke wheels, split seat and a pillion back rest. Stopping power is provided by a single-disc upfront and a drum brake at the rear. A wide, flat handlebar and forward set footpegs give it the typical cruiser motorcycle ergonomics.

According to the UM Global website, the motorcycle features:

UMGel Seat

360-degree LED system for adequate lighting to enhance your safety and riding experience

Anti Flat Sealant (with alloy wheels)

Blind Spot Mirrors

USB Charging Port

Check out the UMGel Seat in the video below:

Internationally, the motorcycle is available in three engine options: 124cc carburetor, 124cc Fi and 149cc. Unless UM decides to introduce its 230cc single-cylinder engine from its existing India portfolio, the Renegade Duty will most likely use the 149cc single-cylinder engine that’s tuned to deliver 12.92 hp of power @ 7,630 rpm and 11.32 Nm or torque @ 6,360 rpm.

The American-cruiser inspired styling, clubbed with a fairly powerful yet relatively fuel efficient engine and a competitive price tag should help the brand clock good sales numbers. With a displacement of 149cc, the UM Renegade Duty will compete against the Bajaj Avenger 150 and the Suzuki Intruder 155 and thus we expect the ex-showroom prices to hover around INR 1-1.10 lakh.

Spy image source: Cartoq