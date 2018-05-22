UM Renegade Duty India Launch Likely To Happen In September 2018

In a recent interview, UM Lohia Two Wheelers CEO, Rajeev Mishra revealed the two-wheeler brand’s future strategies for the Indian market. UM Motorcycles plans to introduce new models, which will also include an electric cruiser in the Indian market. Apart from product portfolio expansion, the two-wheeler brand also aims to expand its sales network by adding dealerships, and increase production capacity with a a new plant in Hyderabad.

Speaking about the upcoming range of motorcycles, Mishra said, “In September this year we plan to launch a 230 cc bike. Before that we will also launch two variants of existing products. Over the next two years we plan to launch a 450cc and a 650cc bike. So by 2020 we will have a product portfolio ranging from 230 cc to 650 cc.”

While Mishra did not reveal the product name of the upcoming 230 cc motorcycle, it is most likely the UM Renegade Duty which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The UM Renegade Duty range comprises of two variants – Duty S & Duty Ace. We will most likely see the Renegade Duty S ride into the Indian market during the aforementioned timeframe.

Mechanically, the Duty S is powered by a 223cc single cylinder oil cooled motor that puts out 17 PS power and an equal amount of turning force through a 5-speed synchro-mesh gearbox. The bike is suspended on hydraulic telescopic suspension up front with 41 mm of travel while the rear gets traditional hydraulic springs.

Visually, the UM Renegade Duty features chrome housing for the headlight and blinkers, a conventional telescopic front suspension, 360-degree LED system, twin-sided rear suspension, wire spoke wheels, split seat and a pillion back rest. You wouldn’t be completely wrong if you compare the styling with the Harley-Davidson Iron 883.

Mishra also spoke about the brand’s electric cruiser, the Renegade Thor, which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Mishra added, “We are currently importing the bike from Italy as a completely built unit (CBU). Over the next one year we plan to look at ways to increase localisation of the product here. Localisation is the key as it will bring the cost down. If we achieve some progress then we can look at bringing some more products to the country.”

Source : PTI