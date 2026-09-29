Ultraviolette Shockwave Launch Confirmed For Q1 2027 With New 100V Architecture

Ultraviolette’s upcoming Tesseract and Shockwave have been among the company’s most awaited new models. Following the recent postponement of the Tesseract electric scooter to 2027, the brand has now shared a fresh update on the Shockwave. The electric motorcycle will reach the Indian market in the first quarter of 2027 and will get Ultraviolette’s new 100V electrical architecture.
The Shockwave was first shown in March 2025 at the company’s Fast Forward India event. It was originally expected to enter production in 2026. Ultraviolette has now started preparing its production line at its existing Bengaluru facility.
New electrical architecture
The new 100V system will also be used on the Tesseract. Ultraviolette says the architecture can bring improvements in power delivery, thermal efficiency and charging performance.
The company has not yet released the final specifications of the production motorcycle. This means the numbers shown when the Shockwave was first unveiled may change before the bike reaches dealerships.
The earlier figures included:
- Power: 14.5 bhp
- Peak torque: 505 Nm at the rear wheel
- Battery: 4kWh
- Claimed IDC range: 165km
- 0-60kmph: 2.9 seconds
- Top speed: 120kmph
- Claimed weight: 120kg
Single-seat and dual-seat versions
The Shockwave has been developed as a lightweight electric motorcycle with an enduro-style design. Ultraviolette calls it a “FUNDURO”, with the motorcycle drawing inspiration from the character of classic two-stroke bikes.
Buyers will get a choice between single-seat and dual-seat versions. The production bike will also use a steel frame with telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock.
The original motorcycle was shown with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. The suspension setup included 200mm of front travel and 180mm at the rear.
Features and equipment
The Shockwave was previously shown with several electronic riding aids and practical equipment.
- Dual-channel ABS with rear switchability
- Four traction control modes
- Six levels of regenerative braking
- LED lighting
- Connected digital console
- Wire-spoke wheels
- Dual-purpose tyres
The earlier specification also mentioned a 21-inch front wheel, although the original unveiling material had shown a 19-inch front wheel. The final production specification will therefore be important when Ultraviolette officially reveals the bike.
Price and launch
Ultraviolette announced an introductory price of Rs 1.50 lakh for the first 1,000 buyers. The price was later listed at Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom. Pricing for the updated production motorcycle has not been confirmed.
The company says more information about the Shockwave will be released closer to its Q1 2027 launch. With production preparation already underway, the electric motorcycle is now moving towards its final stage before entering the market.
Also read – Ultraviolette Raises $85 Million as New Products and Global Expansion Take Shape