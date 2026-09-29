Volkswagen ID. Tiguan Electric SUV To Debut In October

Volkswagen Tiguan is a name that has always stood out for its practical, premium, familiar and versatile character. Now the German automaker is ready to give the Tiguan an electric avatar. Called the ID. Tiguan, the new SUV will make its world premiere in early October and is planned for global markets from early 2027. It will eventually take the place of the ID.4 and ID.5 in Volkswagen’s electric SUV range.
A new chapter for the Tiguan name
Volkswagen is using one of its most recognised SUV names for its next EV. The company says more than 8.3 million Tiguans have been produced globally, giving the name a long history.
The ID. Tiguan is being tested under camouflage before its unveiling. Volkswagen has not shared the full technical sheet yet, but it says the production model will have a completely new design and a strong road presence.
Key points:
- World premiere: Early October 2026
- Market arrival: Early 2027
- Powertrain: Fully electric
- Replaces: ID.4 and ID.5 in the EV line-up
- Testing: Near-production model under camouflage
- Design: New exterior with a larger visual presence
The regular Tiguan will continue
The electric SUV will not end the life of the conventional Tiguan. Volkswagen will sell both models together, giving customers different powertrain choices.
The existing Tiguan will continue with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options. This means the two SUVs will sit beside each other, with the ID. Tiguan handling the battery-electric side of the range.
This naming approach has also been used for the ID. Polo and ID. Cross. Volkswagen wants familiar names to make its electric range easier to understand while expanding its EV portfolio.
What Volkswagen has confirmed
Volkswagen says the ID. Tiguan will offer premium design, generous space, intuitive operation and new technology. Detailed battery, motor, range, charging and performance figures have not been released yet.
The SUV will also carry the importance of the Tiguan name into Volkswagen’s electric range. The Tiguan and related Tayron models together crossed one million deliveries in the past year, while the ID.4 and ID.5 have recorded more than 950,000 deliveries since 2021.
What to expect
More information should arrive with the official unveiling in October. Volkswagen is expected to reveal the complete specifications, equipment and technical details of the production SUV then.