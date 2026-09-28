Tata Expands BaaS To Entire EV Range – Here’s everything you need to know!

JSW MG India was among the first manufacturers in India to bring the Battery-as-a-Service, or BaaS, ownership model to electric cars, and the format is now becoming more common in the market. Tata Motors has expanded its own BaaS option to all six electric cars in its passenger vehicle range. The Tiago EV and Punch EV had already received the scheme, while the Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV and Harrier EV have now been added.
The biggest change for buyers is seen in the starting price. With BaaS, the battery cost is separated from the vehicle price. This brings down the initial price paid for the car, while the battery is financed through a separate arrangement.
Tata EV BaaS prices
|Model
|Battery
|Regular Price
|BaaS Price
|Difference
|Usage Cost*
|Tiago EV
|19kWh
|Rs 6.99 lakh
|Rs 4.69 lakh
|Rs 2.30 lakh
|Rs 2.6/km
|Punch EV
|30kWh
|Rs 9.79 lakh
|Rs 6.59 lakh
|Rs 3.20 lakh
|Rs 2.6/km
|Nexon EV
|45kWh
|Rs 14.34 lakh
|Rs 8.99 lakh
|Rs 5.35 lakh
|Rs 4.4/km
|Curvv EV
|55kWh
|Rs 17.19 lakh
|Rs 10.99 lakh
|Rs 6.20 lakh
|Rs 5/km
|Sierra EV
|63kWh
|Rs 18.79 lakh
|Rs 11.99 lakh
|Rs 6.80 lakh
|Rs 5.5/km
|Harrier EV
|65kWh
|Rs 21.79 lakh
|Rs 14.49 lakh
|Rs 7.30 lakh
|Rs 5.9/km
*Figures are based on Tata’s usage assumptions and exclude charging.
The Tiago EV has the lowest BaaS entry price at Rs 4.69 lakh. The Harrier EV sits at the other end with a BaaS price of Rs 14.49 lakh. The difference between the normal starting price and BaaS price ranges from Rs 2.30 lakh on the Tiago EV to Rs 7.30 lakh on the Harrier EV.
How the Tata BaaS system works
Tata treats BaaS as a dual-loan finance product. The vehicle and battery are financed separately, and the monthly battery payment can change according to the battery capacity, down payment and selected loan tenure.
Some important points include:
- Customers can still buy the EV with the battery included.
- BaaS is an additional financing choice.
- The battery payment is calculated separately from the vehicle EMI.
- Tata has worked with multiple finance partners.
- The offer is available to personal users.
- The listed prices are for entry-level variants.
The lower price shown on the BaaS models should not be treated as a direct discount on the complete vehicle. A portion of the battery cost has simply been moved into a separate payment structure.
Charging is not included
The per-kilometre figures also need to be understood properly. They do not cover the electricity used for charging the car. Maintenance, repairs and other ownership expenses are also separate.
Tata’s calculation uses 60km of daily running for most of the range. The Tiago EV uses an assumption of 44km per day. Actual costs can therefore vary depending on how much a customer drives and the finance terms offered.
Road tax, insurance, TCS and other statutory charges are also excluded from the quoted prices.
More EVs now get the option
Tata says the wider BaaS availability gives customers another way to structure their EV purchase. The company has extended the scheme from its smaller electric cars to models such as the Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV and Harrier EV.
The move also comes as more manufacturers in India experiment with battery-related payment plans. Mahindra has introduced BaaS options for the XEV 9S and XEV 9e, while MG and other brands have also introduced similar ownership structures.
For buyers, the main difference is the lower initial vehicle price. The actual cost of ownership will depend on the battery payment, loan tenure, daily usage and charging expenses. Buyers can therefore compare both Tata purchase options before selecting the structure that fits their monthly budget and driving pattern.