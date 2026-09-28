Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition Launched In India At Rs 19.90 Lakh: What’s New

The Suzuki Hayabusa has been one of the most iconic names in the world for years. It has created plenty of memories and nostalgia among riders. Now, Suzuki has given the Hayabusa a special edition for buyers looking for something a little different.
The Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition is priced at Rs 19.90 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The standard Hayabusa is also available at Rs 18.99 lakh. Both versions can now be bought through Suzuki Motorcycle India dealerships.
Special Edition Details
The special version comes in Pearl Vigor Blue and gets several cosmetic additions. Other highlights are
- Special graphics and a different wheel finish
- 3D Suzuki emblem on the fuel tank
- Special Edition badge
- Anodised muffler-end and heat-guard parts
- Single-seat cowl offered as standard
The changes are mainly seen on the outside, giving this version its own look while keeping the familiar Hayabusa shape.
Three New Colours For The Standard Model
Suzuki has also added three new dual-tone colour combinations to the regular Hayabusa:
|Version
|Colour
|Standard
|Candy Daring Red / Glass Sparkle Black
|Standard
|Metallic Galaxy Gray / Candy Burnt Gold
|Standard
|Pearl Vigor Blue / Pearl Brilliant White
New Battery And Electronics
There is more than just new paint and styling. Both versions get a new ELIIY Power lithium-ion battery. It is lighter and more compact, while Suzuki says it offers more stable voltage under load.
The Launch Control System and Power Mode Selector have also received revised settings.
Another useful change is found in the Smart Cruise Control system. It can now stay active while the rider changes gears, so the selected speed does not need to be set again after every shift.
1,340cc Four-Cylinder Engine
The Hayabusa continues with its 1,340cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC inline-four engine. Suzuki has also worked on the exhaust note through its Exhaust Sound Quality Evaluation Program.
The mechanical package includes:
- Twin-spar aluminium frame and swingarm
- Adjustable KYB inverted front forks
- Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres
- Brembo Stylema front callipers
- Twin 320mm floating front discs
The motorcycle also gets extensive wind-tunnel development for high-speed stability and rider wind protection.
Features And Rider Aids
The equipment list includes Motion Track Traction Control, bi-directional quickshifter, Suzuki Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist, Slope Dependent Control System and full-LED lighting.
Suzuki Genuine Accessories and Hayabusa riding gear will also be available through dealerships.
The new edition adds a few visual touches and electronic updates to a motorcycle that already has a long history in India.