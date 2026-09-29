Skoda Slavia Facelift Launch Date Confirmed For October 6

Soon after commencing production of the new Skoda Slavia facelift at its Chakan facility in Pune, Skoda Auto has now confirmed a launch date for the updated sedan. The Slavia facelift will be launched in India on October 6, 2026. Bookings for the car are already open for Rs 15,000.
The updated sedan gets changes to its design, cabin and equipment list. Skoda has also made an important change to the 1.0-litre petrol version by giving it a new 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Production commenced
Production of the Slavia facelift has started at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India plant in Chakan, Pune. The company is preparing the car ahead of the festive season, with deliveries expected to begin around this period.
Skoda says the Slavia has sold nearly 80,000 units in India since its introduction. The sedan currently accounts for around 30 per cent of its segment.
The company has two manufacturing plants in India with a combined annual production capacity of 315,000 vehicles. In 2025, SAVWIPL crossed two million locally produced vehicles and has exported more than 725,000 vehicles to over 40 countries.
Exterior gets a fresh look
The Slavia facelift continues with the same sedan profile, but Skoda has made several changes to the exterior. The front now gets sharper-looking LED headlamps, along with a revised grille featuring vertical chrome slats. The bumper has also been redesigned and gets a wider lower air intake.
At the back, the tail-lamps have been updated and now feature sequential turn indicators. The boot lid gets a black strip with Skoda lettering, while the rear bumper has been revised with black and chrome elements.
The facelift also brings new multi-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels. Skoda has added two new colour choices to the range:
- Arctic Silver
- Cappuccino Beige
Cabin gets more features
The overall dashboard layout remains familiar, but Skoda has added more equipment to the cabin. Lighter upholstery and new trim elements on the lower part of the dashboard and doors also give the interior a slightly different look.
Some of the main features include:
- 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on higher variants
- Single-pane sunroof
- 360-degree Area View camera
- Electrically adjustable front seats
- Ventilated front seats
- Rear-seat massage function
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless charging
- Six-speaker audio system with subwoofer
- AI Companion powered by Google Cloud
The rear-seat massage function is one of the new additions to the Slavia facelift. The same feature is also available on the Kushaq. Skoda has also updated the air-conditioning system with a variable-geometry compressor, which is claimed to improve cooling performance.
Powertrains and Mechanical Updates
The sedan retains its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating and continues to offer two turbocharged petrol engine variants, featuring a major transmission upgrade for the base engine:
|Engine Type
|Power Output
|Peak Torque
|Transmission Options
|1.0-litre TSI Petrol
|115 hp
|178 Nm
|6-speed Manual / New 8-speed Automatic
|1.5-litre TSI Petrol
|147 hp
|250 Nm
|7-speed DSG Automatic (Includes rear disc brakes)
The headline mechanical shift replaces the older 6-speed torque converter with a smoother 8-speed automatic gearbox on the entry-level 1.0-litre engine.
Market Outlook
Currently retailing between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹18.29 lakh, the added equipment is expected to push the facelift’s pricing into the ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh range (ex-showroom). It will resume its rivalry against the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and its mechanical sibling, the Volkswagen Virtus.