Ultraviolette Raises $85 Million as New Products and Global Expansion Take Shape

A Bengaluru electric two-wheeler company that started with a performance motorcycle is now preparing for a much larger business. Ultraviolette has raised $85 million in fresh funding, with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan also joining the company as an investor and adviser. The new money comes at a time when Ultraviolette is preparing several products, a much bigger factory and expansion into more international markets.
The funding round was led by Yali Capital and TDK Ventures. Lip-Bu Tan, who is also chairman of Walden International, has invested in the company. Ultraviolette says the funds will be used for manufacturing, new EV platforms and overseas operations.
Production Plans Get Much Bigger
Ultraviolette Automotive currently operates a manufacturing facility near Bengaluru with an annual capacity of approximately 50,000 units. To scale its operations, the company’s upcoming plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, is set to significantly boost production, starting with an initial capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per year. The plant can later be expanded to 5 lakh units annually.
|Manufacturing setup
|Planned capacity
|Existing Bengaluru facility
|50,000 units/year
|Hosur plant, initial
|2.5 lakh units/year
|Hosur plant, maximum
|5 lakh units/year
|Investment in new plant
|Around Rs 779 crore
The company needs this additional capacity as its product range grows beyond the F77.
More Products Are Planned
Ultraviolette currently sells the F77 and X-47 electric motorcycles. The company is also preparing products for different parts of the two-wheeler market.
- F77: Performance-focused electric motorcycle
- X-47: Crossover electric motorcycle starting at Rs 2.49 lakh
- Tesseract: Electric scooter planned for early 2027
- Shockwave: Upcoming electric enduro motorcycle
The Tesseract will give Ultraviolette a presence in the electric scooter market, while the Shockwave will add another type of motorcycle to its range.
EV Technology From 48V To 400V
Another major focus for the company is its next-generation EV platforms. Ultraviolette states that its proprietary technology supports battery architectures ranging from 48V to 400V.
Its in-house development spans battery systems, power electronics, vehicle architecture, and custom software. This internal expertise allows the company to design vehicles with varying power and performance needs, rather than relying on a single setup across its entire lineup.
The latest round of funding will directly support the further development of these versatile platforms.
International Markets Are Also On The List
Ultraviolette already sells its products in India and 20 European countries. Its European presence includes markets such as Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland and Hungary.
The company is targeting the United States in 2027. It also plans to expand into Latin America and Southeast Asia.
This means the larger Hosur facility will have to support both Indian sales and exports as the company adds more products.
What The New Funding Changes
The $85 million funding comes shortly after Ultraviolette announced its Hosur manufacturing project. The company is moving from a smaller production setup towards a much larger operation covering motorcycles, scooters and future EV platforms.
The next phase will involve increasing production of the F77 and X-47, preparing the Tesseract and Shockwave, developing new platforms and entering more overseas markets.