Ultraviolette Automotive Unveils The F77 E-Bike; Prices Start From INR 3 Lakh

Today, Indian start-up, Ultraviolette Automotive, unveiled its first all-electric performance motorcycle, the F77. This fully-faired bike will be available in three variants: F77 Lightning, F77 Shadow and F77 Laser. The registrations for this bike are now open, while deliveries will commence in the third quarter of 2020. Initially, the bike will only be available in the city of Bangalore, as the company plans to expand its reach to other cities by the end of next year. Prices for the Ultraviolette F77 range start from INR 3 lakh for the base variant and go up to INR 3.25 lakh for the top-spec variant. (All prices, on-road India).

Mechanically speaking, the bike is powered by an air-cooled motor that produces a maximum power output of 33.5 HP (25 KW) at 2,250rpm and a peak torque of 90 Nm. This motor is powered by a 4.2 kWh battery, that takes almost 5 hours to fully charge using the standard charger, while the fast charger can charge the bike in just 1.5 hours. On a full charge, the F77 will offer a range of around 130-150 kms and in terms of performance, the bike can achieve a 0-60 kmph time of 2.9 seconds, 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds, and a top speed of around 147 kmph. The F77 also gets three power modes: Eco, Sport and Insane. In the Eco mode, the bike can travel for a long distance at a slower speed without draining the battery much, while in the Sport mode, the bike gets maximum power from the battery to travel at a significantly higher speed when compared to the Eco mode. On the other hand, the Insane mode will remind you of Tesla’s Ludicrous mode, as it will provide the motor with maximum power right from the start while draining the battery substantially.

Also Read: Revolt Commences First Phase Of Deliveries Of The RV400 Electric Bike In Delhi

Talking about dimensions and chassis components, the F77 gets a steel trellis frame and a set of USD forks at the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear, while the anchorage duties are managed by a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, which is then governed by Dual-Channel ABS. In terms of features, the bike gets a TFT display which can be connected to an app on your phone using Bluetooth, an integrated e-sim for smart connectivity, adaptive dashboard brightness with Ambient Light Sensor (ALS), auto headlamp, a 9-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) and many more. Some of the important dimensions of the bike are as follows: