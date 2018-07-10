Ultra-Rare Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupé With Sport Performance Parts Is Limited To Just 44 Examples

Audi has announced a special, ultra-rare R8 V10 Plus Coupé for select international markets. The devotees of the Audi R8 in the UK will have just five chances to secure a particularly special Audi Sport Performance Parts version of the acclaimed supercar that will be the most capable and focused to date. Just 44 examples of this pinnacle of R8 performance are being offered worldwide by Audi Sport. Each example is priced at £176,560 OTR, and all feature the same exceptional specification that ratchets up exclusivity for this ultimate Audi racing car for the road.

In the new Audi Sport Performance Parts R8 proves that performance isn’t purely a function of power output and that claim will be delivered through motorsport-proven enhancements that increase downforce and further pare back weight to give the 610PS V10 an even freer rein.

An aero kit developed in the wind tunnel and made exclusively from CFRP gives a harder edge to virtually every facet of the car, most notably the rear where a large fixed rear wing and diffuser with red elements dominate, while side skirts incorporating the Audi Sport logo and special aerodynamic elements located behind the rear wheel arches focus airflow. At the front, more pronounced air inlets, a deep splitter and sculpted canards reminiscent of those fitted to the first generation Audi R8 GT finish off the package.

All aerodynamic elements contribute to a significant increase in downforce; at 205mph, the R8 generates 250kg, over 100kg more than the standard R8 V10 plus. At 93mph the effect is more pronounced, with the CFRP aero kit doubling downforce to 52kg.

Fully milled multi-spoke black 20-inch wheels save up to 8kg in weight to significantly reduce unsprung mass. They are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres with a 245/30 profile upfront and 305/30 profile at the rear. A lightweight three-way coilover suspension setup is also fitted for full adjustability on road and track. Ceramic brake discs fitted to the front and rear feature a titanium backing plate to further reduce vehicle weight and work with specially enhanced brake pads for highly effective stopping power and even tougher fade resistance.

Inside, the exclusive Sport contour steering wheel is trimmed in Alcantara with a red 12 o’clock marker. Features such as the Audi Smartphone Interface, a rear view camera and the Audi R8 sport exhaust are also added to the appropriately lengthy equipment list which already includes R8 bucket seats in perforated Fine Nappa leather, MMI Navigation, Audi connect online services and the fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit.