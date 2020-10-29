TVS to Introduce Special Edition Apache RR310 on 4th November?

When we talk about homegrown two-wheeler manufacturers who build performance-oriented motorcycles, TVS’ name comes right on top. The TVS Apache series has been in existence since the past 15 years and has remained relevant and competent to this day. TVS is renowned for imparting its racing expertise to its road-going Apaches as well. TVS recently announced that the Apache series has crossed the 4 million global sales milestone. To commemorate the same, it looks like TVS is going to launch a new Apache on 4th November.

More details

The TVS Apache series is one of the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands in the country, with a strong presence across global markets. No further details have been shared by the manufacturer regarding its upcoming product.

What can we expect?

There have been no spy pics or inside information whatsoever, regarding the new Apache so it is safe to assume that TVS won’t be launching an all-new Apache. As much as we want it, the chances remain highly unlikely. What we can expect is, that the Hosur-based manufacturer might bring in a special edition motorcycle to commemorate the momentous feat. Remember what BMW Motorrad did when it went on to celebrate ’40 Years of GS’? We expect TVS to unveil a new special edition of its flagship product, the Apache RR 310. Changes are expected to remain visual only as the Apache RR 310 received a thorough update a few months back. If it turns out to be a special edition of the TVS Apache RR 310, we can expect the same special livery to drip down to other Apaches as well.

Ahead of this festive season, TVS Motor Company has revealed various exciting schemes for their portfolio of two-wheelers. The manufacturer has showcased a list of all schemes, latest colors, new refreshes, and updated pricing across its product range. Like we mentioned earlier, The TVS Apache had recently recorded its 4 million global sales milestone. TVS began its transition to the BS-VI range with the Apache RTR series in November 2019, followed by the TVS Apache RR 310 early this year. The new TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle boasts of superior race technology features like Ride-by-Wire technology, a state-of-art UI /UX designed interactive 5’’ Vertical TFT Multi-Information Race Computer with Control Cubes, Bluetooth Enabled SmartXConnect and four ride modes namely – Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track.

The motorcycle also comes with a reverse Inclined DOHC (Double Over Head Cam) Liquid-cooled Engine with additional oil cooling technology mated to a 6-Speed Gear Box, RT-Slipper Clutch, Bi-LED Twin Projector Head Lamps, and Michelin Road 5tyres and is enabled with the Race Tuned-Fuel injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology.

Talking about scooters now, the most popular scooter from TVS is Jupiter. It is an ideal companion for the whole family and a perfect addition to the household. TVS Jupiter comes equipped with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology, providing enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy.

The scooter now delivers 15% better mileage and comes in four variants – TVS Jupiter, ZX Drum, ZX Disc & Classic Edition. TVS Jupiter and its variants come with a host of features like an LED headlamp, all-in-one lock, i-TOUCH Start, external fuel fill, malfunction indicator lamp, enhanced storage space of 21 litres, mobile charging facility with a front cubby space to enhance your overall riding experience.