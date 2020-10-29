BS6 Compliant Hero Xtreme 200S Listed On Brand’s Official Website

In 2019, Hero Xtreme 200S made its debut along with the Xpulse 200 and the Xpulse 200T. The Xtreme 200S is a fully-faired version of the Xtreme 200R. While the Xpluse 200 has enjoyed a lot of popularity and has already received the BS6 update, the Xtreme 200S still awaits its transition towards a BS6 compliant engine. Since the demand for two-wheeler has increased and the festive season has arrived in India, Hero MotoCorp has listed the BS6 compliant Xtreme 200S as ‘coming soon’ on its official website.

Performance:

The BS4 version of the Xtreme 200S comes with the Hero’s popular 200cc air-cooled engine, which is present in other Hero bikes as well. This engine produces 18bhp of power output at 8,000 rpm and 17.1Nm of peak torque output at 6,500 rpm. The bike comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Since the Xpluse 200 BS6 comes with an oil-cooled engine, we expect the same to arrive in the BS6 compliant Xtreme 200S. Speaking about the ride and handling, the Hero Xtreme 200S comes with a telescopic front fork and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear end. Stopping power of the bike comes from a 276mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS and a 220mm disc brake at the rear end.

The BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S is also expected to arrive with new color schemes and a host of features, which include- full LED headlamps, taillamps, and a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster, which will also come with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, gear position indicator, trip meter, and service reminder alert. The current-gen Hero Xtreme 200S comes at a price of Rs 98,500. With all the new upgrades and a BS6 compliant engine, we expect the BS6 Xtreme 200S to come with a slight premium.

The upcoming BS6 compliant Hero Xtreme 200S has been awaited eagerly in the Indian market. Once launched in India, the Xtreme 200S will rival the present market leaders, which includes- TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, and other bikes with a 200cc engine.