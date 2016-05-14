TVS Scooty Zest 110 Long Term Review : Final Report

TVS Scooty Zest 110: Blue Streak

Date acquired: October 2015

Date it went back: March 2016

Distance travelled: 5023 km

No. of terms it has been serviced: 2

Fuel efficiency: 43-52 km/l

This one’s been a tough dog, and a rather loyal companion. I’m saying this with all my heart because Blue Streak here (MH 31 ER 8195), and Red Velvet (Star City+) stood by me till an untimely separation did us apart. Between the two of them, I had amassed some 20,000-odd kilometers in a matter of just nine months.

I was particularly fond of Red Velvet more, because it had gears and I just rode it and rode it and rode it. Based out of Mumbai, Red Velvet and I had been on bi-monthly, non-stop rides to Pune, apart from daily commutes (12 km) and bi-weekly rides to Bandra from Mulund and back, which are some 35 kilometers and cultures apart. Blue Streak chimed in when RV was in for its monthly service* and check-up, or when it sometimea used to lie unused when I was riding some ither machine. Needless to say, Blue Streak has been with me to Pune from Mumbai and back on at least three occasions, apart from the aforementioned rides in town. And here’s the best part – none of them EVER let me down, not even once. In fact, Blue Streak even went through a major fender bender, but came back* as strong as ever. Both may be humble, but are serious, hardcore workhorses.

*On all occasions, the guys at Innovative TVS in Bhandup did a fantastic job. If you’re in that area and ride a TVS, do look them up at C-12/B, KantilalMaganlal Estate, PannalalCompund, L B S Marg, Bhandup(W).

The Zest is pretty potent given the humble specifications – a 109.77cc single cylinder munchkin of a motor that also does duty in the Wego and Jupiter. Power is rated at 8 PS at 7,500 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque coming in at 5,500 rpm. The CVT is nice and fairly smooth, and there’s enough poke for city riding and even beyond, on say, state highways. It sounds nice too, with a shy burble emanating from the good looking, shiny exhaust canister.

The riding position is comfortable and easy going, while, coupled with the broad, perfectly padded seat, makes long commutes that much less stressful. Someone in the comments section from Blue Streak’s first long term report complained about the stance giving him a backache, but seriously, I spent a long time piloting it, and never experienced any ripples through my back. It’s efficient too, as I constantly saw 50-52 km/l on the highways, and 43-47 km/l in the city through thick or thin traffic. The claimed figure is a slightly optimistic 62 km/l though. The small fuel tank, at 5 litres, is a bit of a letdown as it dries up fast.

But apart from all that, as this is a long term report, I can vouch for the hardiness of the package. Even after being ridden hard like a test mule, standing in the rain, sun and seeing 200+ kilometer days, nothing packed up, nothing leaked. Not a single component, or a switch gave up, except the wires coming out of the battery, which were gnawed away by rats, Mumbai’s most populated species after humans. The nice handlebar grips didn’t become sticky, the paintwork didn’t fade and engine sung as happily as ever. The white-faced meters remained honest (and white), the indicators kept ticking and the headlamp shone as brightly as ever. That said, it could do with a brighter one. In fact, one of Blue Streak’s kinds even made it up the world’s highest motorable pass, Khardung La, that too, after being ridden from Jammu. Need I say more?

Yes, it was serviced at regular, timely intervals thoroughly, with the brakes being tightened and the oil being changed, but that’s how it should be.

It does look particularly charming and has a good sense of humor too, with a face that looks like a baby dinosaur as a toothless grin connects the spiky indicators. The panels are pleasantly styled, and are hardy as well. I particularly like the rear end, with its trendy LED tail lamp and a dual tone color scheme. It’s practical too, with the seat giving way to a large storage space that can easily accommodate a regular, full-face helmet. The handy pocket up front will hold your 1-little bottle of fluids as you find yourself stranded for a brief period of time while negotiating sticky traffic in sticky summers. Alas, it doesn’t come with a charging socket.

The whole chassis, well-balanced and a capable corner carver (as far as a scooter goes around) otherwise, is a bit on the firmer side which means its not the cushiest over patchy roads, unless you’re crawling like a snail. The comfortable seat somewhat makes up for it. If you’re riding with a pillion, her/his retractable footrests will foul with the backside of your shins if you put your feet down while stopping or taking a U-turn. However, like most scooters, it maneuvers brilliantly, slicing through traffic like a rattlesnake through clumps of desert grass.

So there, I’ve bid goodbye to the Blue Streak after riding it safe but hard, and I’ll never forget its loyalty and grit. If you’re looking for a fit, trendy yet rugged city slicker, then the TVS Scooty Zest 110 should definitely be on your list, and right on top. Red Velvet has gone away too, so expect a final long term report soon, but a healthy replacement in the form of the Victor has come by.

TVS Scooty Zest 110 key specifications: