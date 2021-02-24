TVS Ropes In Timothy Prentice As Vice President – Design At TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company has announced the appointment of Mr Timothy (Tim) Prentice as Vice President – Design at TVS Motor Company. Mr Tim is among the most acclaimed motorcycle designers globally, with significant motorcycle design milestones and accolades to his credit. Mr Tim brings on board 35 years of experience in motorcycle design, project management and product development. Mr Tim’s appointment is expected to further boost TVS Motor Company’s to stay up-to-date with the rapid changes in design trends and maintain its competitive edge in future technology.

More details

Specialised in advanced design planning, Mr Tim’s experience in designs for high-performance electric vehicles will further boost the company’s EV design line-up.

Through his design studio ‘Motonium Design Inc’, Mr Tim has worked on the design, project management and creative direction for clients such as Mission Motors, Triumph Motorcycles, Polaris, Windecker Aircraft, BMW Motorrad, Aprilia, Honda R&D, Disney Studios and Yamaha. He is credited with designing iconic motorcycles such as Triumph Thunderbird (2009) and Triumph Speed Triple (2011). Mr Tim has designed Mission Motor’s Mission R (2010) electric motorcycle, which won him and his firm multiple accolades, including the prestigious Red Dot and Core 77 Industrial Design Awards. Mr Tim’s involvement in the project resulted in the Mission R being hailed as a stunning electric race bike with a design that imbibes the racing ethos of Mission Motors.

Official statements

Speaking on the appointment, Mr KN Radhakrishnan Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to have Timothy Prentice join us to oversee design solutions for future mobility. Tim has always crafted modern and inspiring designs during his career as a designer and a leader of global teams. He has been a thought leader in the areas of electric motorcycling and future mobility solutions. I am confident that Tim will greatly enhance our ability to bring our design philosophy to the next generation of vehicles. His vast experience will advance TVS Motor Company’s long-standing design focus to meet the rapidly changing needs of our esteemed customers in this dynamic new era.”

Mr Timothy Prentice, Vice President – Design, TVS Motor Company said, “I am very excited to be a part of the TVS Motor Company’s design studio. Over the years, I have witnessed a dynamic shift in TVS Motor products’ mobility design as they imbibe futuristic innovations while keeping customer experience at the centre of the offering. I look forward to becoming a part of this journey and work with the team to realise innovative future designs for our next generation two-wheelers.”