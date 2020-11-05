TVS Raider Trademark Registered, Could It Be The Bikemaker’s First ADV?

It seems like TVS is stacking up all the big guns to decimate its competition. After launching the updated Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS has registered the name ‘Zepplin’ hinting that the modern-cruiser which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 could finally shape into reality. And now, TVS has gone ahead and registered the name ‘Raider’. Although the company hasn’t shared any official information regarding the same, the name ‘Raider’ suggests that it could be a rugged motorcycle or in other words, an ADV-tourer.

More details

The TVS-BMW Motorrad partnership gave us the BMW G310 GS and looking at the successful run of ADV-tourers in the past couple of years, TVS might be thinking of finally entering the segment.

TVS is a renowned manufacturer in motorsports as well and actively participates in national and international motorsport events. This lend TVS the expertise that a manufacturer needs to develop a new motorcycle. The name ‘Raider’ suggests that the Hosur-based manufacturer might develop a proper ADV-tourer which will be capable off the road too. The BMW G310 GS isn’t particularly an off-roader and is meant for occasional soft roading.

Image used for representative purpose only

The Raider could turn out to be more hardcore as compared to the BMW G310 GS. In other words, it could get placed with the likes of Hero Xpulse 200 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. It might be more off-road focused with knobby tyres, large spoke wheels and high ground clearance. TVS might also bring the Raider in two variants like the XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T.

Expected powertrains

TVS has a slew of powertrain options available in its portfolio. For instance, the 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by 198cc single-cylinder four-valve oil-cooled engine that produces 20.2bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 18.1Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. Then there’s the Apache RTR 160’s engine as well. The Apache RTR 160 4V is fitted with a 159.7cc, single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that cranks out 16.02 PS of maximum power at 8,250 RPM and 14.12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Image used for representative purpose only

And finally, there’s the Apache RR 310 which is powered by a 312.2cc DOHC, liquid-cooled engine with additional oil-cooling which cranks out 34 PS and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. If we think about it, the Apache RTR 200 4V and RR 310’s engine makes more sense because TVS wouldn’t want its first attempt at making an ADV to turn out to be underpowered, right?

TVS Zepplin

Talking about TVS’ upcoming projects, trademark registration data reveals that TVS has received approval for its Zepplin R motorcycle. The concept which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo featured a 220cc engine coupled with a 1200W regenerative assist motor with 48V Li-ION battery.

Though it’s highly unlikely that TVS will develop a new hybrid engine for the Zeppelin when they already have a host of engine options available in their portfolio. They could swap in the same 197.5cc oil-cooled engine found on the RTR 200 4V which is good for 20.5 ps @ 8500 rpm. Like mentioned above, TVS is also planning to launch another motorcycle based on the 310 platform. Although we think this will be a different motorcycle altogether, we won’t be surprised to see the same motor power the Zeppelin.