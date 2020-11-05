All-New Hyundai i20 Launched At INR 6.79 Lakh – Live Updates

The all-new Hyundai i20 will be launched in India today. It will replace the existing car as a sharper-looking thing which packs more features and offers multiple engine-gearbox combinations. The hatchback carries loads of premium kit and will be offered in as many as four trims.

The new Hyundai i20 will also go one up on its primary rival, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, by offering a diesel engine. In addition to that, a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine should also be on offer. You may choose to watch the live event in the video below or keep that F5 key busy to refresh the page for updates.

12:00 PM: Based on Hyundai’s new “Sensous Sportiness” design language, the new i20 features a large single-frame grille up front with new LED projector headlights andLED projector fog lamps.Will be offered in six colour options which are featured in the image above.

At the rear, the taillights flaunt a Z-shaped pattern. These are connected by a chrome strip and sharp creases throughout surfaces do add visual flair.

12:07 PM: The all-new i20 features a driver-centric cabin and features wireless charging and wireless mobile connectivity.

12:16 PM: The new hatchback promises the lowest cost of maintenance and will be offered with Hyundai’s wonder warranty and Blue Link services free for three years.

12:25 PM: The new i20 will offer 311-litres of boot space

12:28 PM: Top-spec trims will offer a 7-spear Bose audio system

12:30 PM: The all-new i20 gets an all-digital TFT display for instrumentation

12:31 PM: Three engine choices are on offer

1.0-litre turbo GDI with 7-speed Dual-clutch transmission and 6-speed iMT. Paired with this engine and the dual-clutch gearbox, the i20 can sprint from 0 – 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. The turbo engine generates 120 PS and 175 Nm of torque

The diesel engine will only be offered with a manual gearbox and promises to be the most fuel-efficient 1.5-litre diesel car

The 1.2-litre petrol engine will be offered with both manual and CVT automatic gearboxes.

iMT gearbox offers creep functionality

The new i20 can be started remotely via a smartwatch

About 50 Blue Link functions will be available and subscription will be free for 3 years

The cabin will feature ambient blue lighting, top trim levels will offer a sunroof and the steering wheel gets a D-cut pattern.