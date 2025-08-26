TVS Raider Super Squad Expands with Deadpool & Wolverine Editions

Quick 4-Point Overview
- New Superheroes, New Energy – Deadpool and Wolverine-themed editions hit the Raider lineup.
- Bold Design Language – Funky Deadpool graphics and fierce Wolverine-inspired visuals.
- Power + Tech Combo – 125cc engine, iGO Assist with Boost, GTT for traffic ease, and 85+ smart features.
- Price & Rollout – At ₹99,465 (ex-showroom Delhi), now available across TVS dealerships.
Introduction
The TVS Raider has always been more than just a 125cc commuter — it’s been the bike that made everyday riding look cooler, sharper, and a lot more fun. When TVS tied up with Marvel back in 2023, giving us Iron Man and Black Panther editions, young riders loved it. Suddenly, the Raider wasn’t just a motorcycle — it was a personality on wheels.
Fast forward to 2025, and TVS has decided to push the envelope again. This time, two of Marvel’s most loved (and wildest) characters — Deadpool and Wolverine — are joining the Super Squad Edition family. And it’s not just about flashy decals. With new tech and rider-friendly features, this edition proves the Raider knows how to evolve with the times.
Superhero Looks with a Twist
This is where the Raider SSE really shines. The Deadpool edition is cheeky, loud, and unapologetic — exactly like the anti-hero himself. Expect quirky decals, splashes of red and black, and a vibe that screams “rule-breaker.”
The Wolverine edition, on the other hand, feels tougher, sharper, and meaner. Think dark accents, claw-inspired details, and a design that’s all about raw power. Together, these editions aren’t just motorcycles — they’re rolling identities for riders who want their two-wheeler to mirror their personality.
Under the Skin: Fun That Doesn’t Compromise
Of course, good looks mean nothing without performance to back it up. The Raider packs a 125cc, 3-valve engine that’s quick off the line and smooth in traffic. With 11.75 Nm of torque at 6,000 RPM, it delivers the best in its class, giving you zippy acceleration whether you’re weaving through city lanes or cruising on open stretches.
This balance of performance and practicality is why the Raider has become so popular — it’s fun without being overkill.
Smarter Than Ever: Tech You’ll Actually Use
What makes the new editions even cooler is the tech TVS has bundled in.
- iGO Assist with Boost Mode: Need quick acceleration? Just hit boost and feel the difference.
- Glide Through Technology (GTT): Makes crawling through traffic ridiculously easy — no jerks, no stalls, just smooth movement.
- 85+ Feature Reverse LCD Cluster: From ride data to notifications, it’s got all the connected smarts Gen Z expects.
Instead of tech for the sake of tech, these features make the Raider SSE more usable in real-world Indian conditions.
Carrying Forward a Winning Legacy
Back in 2023, TVS made history by being the first Indian motorcycle brand to launch Marvel-themed editions with Iron Man and Black Panther. Those bikes clicked instantly with younger buyers, proving that style and storytelling could make motorcycles more relatable.
Now, with Deadpool and Wolverine, TVS is doubling down on that formula. These aren’t just limited editions; they’re part of a growing effort to keep the Raider culturally relevant and fun.
Price & Availability
- Price: ₹99,465 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
- Available at: All TVS dealerships starting this month
At this price point, you’re not just paying for a commuter bike — you’re getting style, tech, and personality baked into one motorcycle.
Summary Table
|What’s New?
|Why It Matters to Riders
|Deadpool & Wolverine Editions
|Lets you own a bike that matches your attitude and personality
|Striking Design
|Unique decals, Marvel-inspired styling, standout street presence
|Performance
|125cc, 11.75 Nm torque, best-in-class pull for city & highway
|Smart Tech
|iGO Assist, GTT, 85+ features LCD cluster – practical and modern
|Heritage
|Follows 2023 Iron Man & Black Panther variants, keeping the hype alive
|Price & Launch
|₹99,465 ex-showroom Delhi, available now at dealerships
Conclusion
The TVS Raider Super Squad Deadpool & Wolverine Editions are proof that motorcycles today can be more than machines — they can be extensions of who we are. With sharp designs, superhero-inspired themes, tech that genuinely makes life easier, and a peppy engine, the Raider SSE checks all the right boxes for Gen Z riders.
In short, if you want a 125cc motorcycle that’s practical, stylish, and a little bit wild — these new Raider editions might just be your perfect match.