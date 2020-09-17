TVS Radeon Gets Two New Colours

TVS Motor Company today introduced two new colours for TVS Radeon. The colours are timed for the festive season and to commemorate the overwhelming response from the brand’s 3 Lakh happy customers within two years of launch. The brand has also launched a new ‘Dhaakad’ campaign to showcase the motorcycle’s best-in-class features and Ecothrust Fuel Injection Technology (ET-Fi) which improves mileage and drivability.

New colours

The two new exciting colours, part of the Dhaakad series are named Regal Blue and Chrome Purple.

Commenting on this, Mr Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, said, “TVS Radeon has been welcomed by over 3 Lakh happy customers into their households. They have been delighted with its best-in-class features and strong customer-centric design. The two new colours will be very well received as well. The “Dhaakad” campaign engages discerning and progressive Middle India Millennials and highlights how the ET-Fi technology in TVS Radeon delivers more mileage and better drivability than before. It is customer speak that has inspired the Radeon ‘Dhaakad’ campaign!”

Specifications

It continues to be powered by the same 109.7cc, air-cooled engine. In its BS6 iteration, the carburettor is now replaced by a fuel-injection system, as is the norm with all the BS6 compliant engines. The performance figures now stand at 8.08bhp and 8.7Nm. This means, while the power output has seen a slight decrease of 0.12 hp, the torque remains the same as the BS4 model. It continues to be paired with a four-speed gearbox. With the BS6 update, the company claims a higher fuel efficiency for the Radeon, 15 per cent to be precise. The changes in the powertrain have meant that the kerb weight has also increased. This means that the bike now weighs 116 kg for the drum variant, which is 4kg more than that of the BS4 model. The disc version, meanwhile, has a kerb weight of 118 kg. The TVS Radeon gets its stopping power from 130mm drum brakes at both ends along with an optional 240mm disc brake at the front.

Besides these revisions, TVS has kept the Radeon BS6 identical to its BS4 counterpart. In terms of dimensions, the Radeon continues the measure 2025mm x 705mm x 1080mm (LxWxH) and has respective wheelbase and ground clearance of 1265mm and 180mm. The Radeon has been fitted with a 10-litre fuel tank. The TVS Radeon competes against the Hero Splendor iSmart 110 and the Bajaj Platina. The motorcycle is available in two variants – Base and Commuter of the Year (COTY) special edition. The base variant is available in Royal Purple, Pearl White, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Titanium Grey, Volcano Red and now Regal Blue. The COTY Special edition comes in Chrome Black, Chrome Brown and now Chrome Purple.

TVS recently launched the updated Jupiter which gets a disc brake at the front along with some other changes. TVS Motor Company has introduced Jupiter ZX Disc variant with an upgraded electric start technology ‘i-Touchstart’. TVS Jupiter’s 110cc engine generates a maximum power of 5.88 kW (8 bhp) at 7500 rpm while producing a maximum torque of 8 Nm at 5500 rpm. TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with ‘i-Touchstart’* is priced at Rs. 69,052/- (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in the colour selection of Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.