TVS Racing Team’s Shamim Khan Becomes The Fastest Scooter Rider To Accomplish K2K Ride

The TVS NTorq 125 is one of the most popular and accomplished gearless scooters available in the country today. TVS recently upped the game by launching the Race XP edition of the Ntorq 125 and the same has also become the most powerful 125cc scooter in India. The Ntorq 125 Race XP has once again proved its worth! Shamim Khan, a member of the TVS Racing Team – the only factory owned racing team in India, has set a new record for ‘Fastest Scooter Ride from Kanyakumari to Leh by an individual . Shamim achieved this feat astride TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP. He covered the distance from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Leh in Union Territory of Ladakh in a 126 hour and 14-minute ride, surpassing the previous record of 130 hours and 27 minutes.

The journey and the man

The 4,000 km journey commenced from Kanyakumari, and from there, Shamim covered Tumkur-Nashik-Jaipur-Manali-Leh. He traversed the distance between Bangalore to Chandigarh amidst a constant spell of rain, and this included the longest continuous stretch of 768 km from Tumkur to Pune.

Shamim Khan, TVS Racing Factory Rider, has participated in multiple national and international rallies with accolades in Dirt Bikes, Motorcycles and Scooters and has won two national championships. The Nashik born National Motocross Champion has also represented India at the International Scooter Olympics, Taiwan, in 2005, where he secured the third position.

The machine

The SMARTXONNECT is TVS’s Bluetooth enabled technology that is paired to the TVS connect app. For the Ntorq 125 Race XP the tech adds voice assist features that will allow the riders to interact with the scooter using 15 different voice commands, ranging from launching navigation to changing modes, through any connected Bluetooth listening device. The TVS Connect App is updated with a refreshed UI & UX and boasts of a ride mode-based live dashboard that complements the consumer’s riding style. The Bike overview section gets a major update with the addition of a graphical representation of performance parameters. The navigation function now comes with much needed Save address function, making it easy to navigate to regular routes.

The Ntorq 125 Race XP comes with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that churns out 10.2 PS power @ 7000 rpm 10.8 Nm torque @ 5,500 rpm. Riders can choose between two Riding modes, Race mode and Street mode, with a flick of a switch.

The Race mode allows riders to experience the accentuated performance of the scooter on highways, with a top speed of 98 kmph, on the other hand, the Street mode is for ideal city commute and traffic conditions. When activated, it increases mileage and offers a smooth riding experience.