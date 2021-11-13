Here Are The Top 5 Safest Cars That You Can Currently Buy In India!

Road safety is one of the key aspects that a car manufacturer should look into when coming up with a new product. It should also be a criterion for potential buyers while selecting their new vehicle. But sadly, many buyers don’t pay much heed to the safety rating of a car. It is here that testing agencies like Global NCAP, step in and test cars to award them with the safety ratings. As testing is not mandatory, many brands cut corners in the safety department to reduce costs. Not everyone has the time to dive into the internet and look for safe cars, so we have come up with a list of the top 5 safest cars in terms of overall rating, that you can buy in India. This list has been compiled according to the overall ratings achieved by these cars. What’s good to see is that the safest cars in the country right now are by our very own Indian brands and we hope that they continue to do so.

Mahindra XUV700

The recently crash-tested XUV700 performed extremely well in global NCAP. The SUV got a 5-star rating in adult safety and a 4-star rating in child safety. XUV700 scored 57.69 points from a total of 66 points. The top-spec model of the car comes equipped with 7 airbags, ABS, ESP, and a state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is neck-a-neck with the XUV700 with an all-around score of 57.34 out of 66. Punch also gets a 5-star rating in adult safety and a 4-star rating in child safety. The car offers 2 airbags as standard across all variants including ABS, ESP. Some distinct tech like cornering fog lamps is also offered with the car. Tata claims that the cabin is strongly built and absorbs high levels of impacts thanks to its structure and ALFA platform.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 also performed exceedingly well in the crash test. With a 5-star rating for adult safety and a 4-star rating for child safety, the car offers a mid-size vehicle with good levels of safety. Out of a total of 66, the car secured 53.86. Its top-spec variant offers 6 airbags, ABS, ESP, and disc brakes for all four wheels.

Mahindra Thar

Another car by Mahindra, Thar gets a 4-star rating in adult safety and a 4-star rating in child safety as well. Even after having a body on frame platform, the Thar performs quite well in NCAP and lags only slightly in the adult safety department. Overall the car gets a score of 53.63 out of 66.

Tata Tigor EV

Tata’s Tigor being the only electric vehicle in the top five list gets a 4-star rating in adult safety and another 4-star rating in child safety. This EV gets 49.24 points out of 66. The car offers 2 airbags as standard across all variants and also gets features like ABS, EBD, and Corner Stability Control.