2019 BMW Z4 Launched In India At INR 64.9 Lakh

Launched internationally at the end of 2018, the 3rd-gen BMW Z4 has now gone on sale in India. Available in two variants, the soft-top roadster can either be had with a 2.0-litre engine in the sDrive20i guise or with an inline-6 in the M40i guise. Priced lower than what we expected, the sDrive20i variants asks for INR 64.9 lakh, while the M40i retails for INR 78.9 Lakh (Both prices, Ex-showroom-India).

Based upon a new platform which also underpins the new-gen Toyota Supra, the 2019 BMW Z4 is the roadster’s sharpest-looking avatar, yet. Brought into the country as a CBU (Completely built unit), the BMW Z4 sDrive20i is powered by a 2.0-litre engine, 4-cylinder engine which is good for 197 Hp at 4,500 rpm and 320 Nm between 1,450 – 4,200 rpm. This version can do the 0 – 100 km/h sprint in 6.6 seconds and can hit a top speed of 240 km/h. Rated for a fuel economy figure of 14.37 km/l, this is the best variant for those who want the ‘Show’ more than the ‘Go’. However, if your priorities are the other way round, for a little more, you get a lot more.

The BMW Z4 M40i is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six, which cranks out 340 Hp between 5,000 – 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm between 1,600 – 4,500 rpm. Electronically restricted to a top speed of 250 km/h, this version can go from 0 – 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Even with all that performance, it still gets rated for a company-claimed fuel economy figure of 12.82 km/l.

The 2019 BMW Z4 boasts about things purists like, for example, 50:50 weight distribution. The M40i version, in particular, comes fitted with things like a HUD, a 364W Harman-Kardon music system, a sports suspension which makes use of electronically controlled dampers, an M Sport braking package and an electronically controlled M Sport differential. The new model features a soft-top which only takes 10 seconds to unfold and can disappear or re-appear while the car is doing speeds of under 50 km/h.

Inside, the new BMW Z4 gets M Sport seats, ambient lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, individual climate control, Operating System 7.0 and a personal assistant. Priced to entice, the new Z4 is now ready to be booked at a BMW dealership near you.