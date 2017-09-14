TVS Motors Announces Festive Season Offers: All Details, Prices And Finance Schemes

The festive season has begun across India and TVS Motor Company has lined up an exciting range of offerings complete with special editions, refreshes, new colours amongst others. Here is a sneak peek into the updated product range for festive season 2017:

TVS Apache Series

TVS Apache RTR is an award-winning product series which has earned the trust of over 2.5 million customers in India. To celebrate the festive season, the brand recently introduced a brand-new Racing Matte Red series for TVS Apache RTR 180 and 160. TVS Apache RTR series is equipped with Daylight Running Lamps (DRL) and comes in a variety of colour selections:

Model Variant INR (Ex-showroom Delhi) Colours Available TVS Apache RTR 160 INR 75,878 White, Black, Grey, Red, Yellow, Matte Blue, Matte Red TVS Apache RTR 180 INR 79,828 White, Black, Grey Matte, Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte Red TVS Apache RTR 180 ABS INR 91,357 TVS Apache RTR 200 INR 92,915 Matte Red, Matte Yellow, White, Matte White, Matte Grey, Matte Black, Black

In select regions: Low down payment: INR 16,999** | ROI 3.99% |EMI INR 2,017

TVS Victor

TVS Victor Premium Edition 110cc motorcycle has a new sticker scheme and comes with a body coloured pillion handle. The looks are further enhanced with chrome details on the side panels and gold detailing on the engine clutch cover case. The bike is also fitted with a chrome crash guard. TVS Victor is equipped with Daylight Running Lamps (DRL) and is available in 5 colours and a premium edition.

Model Variant INR (Ex-showroom Delhi) Colours Available TVS Victor Disc and Drum Starts at INR 52,450 Red, Grey, Black Red, Black, Silver, Blue Premium Edition INR 55,350 Black and Gold

In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 7,555 | ROI 3.99% | 100% Funding| No PF & Documentation charges

TVS StaR City+

New, dual tone styled TVS StaR City+ has also arrived for the festive season. The 110cc, motorcycle now boasts of new design cues, a TVS chrome 3D label along with a stylish black grab rail. TVS StaRCity+ is equipped with Automatic Headlamp On feature (AHO) and is available in 13 colours including the dual tone variant.

Model Variant INR (Ex-showroom Delhi) Colours Available TVS Star City+ Regular Starts at INR 45,675 White Gold, Black Gold, Chocolate Gold | Matte Grey, Titanium Grey | Oscar Black, Black Silver, Black Blue, Showstopper Blue, Celebrity Scarlett and Spotlight White Dual Tone Refresh INR 50,819 Black Red, Black Blue and Red Black

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: ₹ 7555 | ROI 3.99% | 100% Finance Free insurance for State Government employees in select regions

TVS Sport

With a claimed fuel economy of 95km/l*, 5-year warranty at INR 0 Extra Cost and economical pricing, TVS Sport is one of the most sought-after purchase for people looking for mileage and efficiency. This vehicle comes with 99.7cc power mill, all gear electric start, aluminum grab rail, chrome muffler guard, pass by switch, all black alloy wheel and a sporty instrument cluster. TVS Sport is equipped with Automatic Headlamp On feature (AHO) and comes with 8 color options.

Model Variant INR (Ex-showroom Delhi) Colours Available TVS Sport Electric Start Mag Wheels Starts at INR 38,015 Standard Volcano Red, Blaze Red, Electric Green, Black Silver Premium Dazzling White, Indigo Streak, Mercury Grey, Team Blue Kick Start Mag Wheels Kick Start Spoke

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 6,999 | Savings INR 6,500 | 100% Funding Free insurance for State Government employees in select regions

TVS Jupiter

Along with the existing variants of Jupiter Base and Jupiter ZX, TVS recently launched the Jupiter Classic Edition which offers a variety of features such as all new sunlit ivory body colour, full chrome mirrors, windshield, a pillion cushioned backrest, USB charger and dual-tone seat. TVS Jupiter is also equipped with Disc Brake and Sync Braking System (SBS) which ensures a safer and smoother riding experience. TVS Jupiter comes with Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) and is available in 10 colours.

Model Variant INR (Ex-showroom Delhi) Colours Available TVS Jupiter Base, ZX, ZX Disc Starts at INR 50,051 Royal Wine, Matte Blue, Stallion Brown, Titanium Grey, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine white, Jade Green and Mystic Gold Class Edition INR 55,551 Sunlit Ivory

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 6,999 | ROI 3.99% | 100% Funding

TVS Zest 110

TVS recently launched the striking Matte series for the Zest 110, encompassing four captivating colour options – Matte Blue, Matte Red, Matte Yellow and Matte Black. The new TVS Zest 110 also comes with a range of features, unique and exclusive to the Matte series, including an all-new 3D logo, under seat storage light, silver oak interior panels and dual tone seat colours. TVS Zest 110 is equipped with Daylight Running Lamps (DRL) and is available in 8 colours.

Model Variant INR (Ex-showroom Delhi) Colours Available TVS Zest 110 Regular Starts at INR 47,023 Himalayan Highs Series Terrific Turquoise, Pearl Peach, Powerful Pink, Citrus Orange Matte Red, Yellow, Black and Blue

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 8,999 | ROI: 3.99% | Exchange Offer: INR 2,500

TVS WEGO

TVS WEGO is India’s first ever scooter with a body balancing technology. The scooter comes with telescopic front shock absorbers, a digital speedometer and Sync Braking System (SBS). The WEGO is equipped with some additional features like a dual tone seat cover, silver oak panels and a USB charging port. TVS WEGO is equipped with Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) and is available in 10 colours.

Model Variant INR (Ex-showroom Delhi) Colours Available TVS WEGO Regular Starts at INR 51,369 Monotone: Metallic Orange, Metallic T-Grey, Midnight black, Deep Sky Blue, Mercury Grey, Volcano Red, Sporty White. Dual Tone: Orange& Black, Red & White, Blue & White Matte

*In select regions: Low Down Payment starts: INR 6,999 | ROI: 3.99% | EO: INR 2,500| Savings: INR 7,300

TVS Scooty Pep Plus

The brand recently launched Scooty Pep Plus Nero series with Nero Brown, Nero Blue and Nero Peach Colours. It’s loaded with smart features like mobile charger socket, side stand alarm, under-seat storage hooks, an open glove box and TVS’s patented ‘Eazy’ Stand technology. TVS Scooty Pep Plus is equipped with Daylight Running Lamps (DRL) and is available in 5 colours.

Model Variant INR (Ex-showroom Delhi) Colours Available TVS Scooty Pep+ N/A Starts at INR 39,985 Starlet Series : Frosted Black, , Vivacious Purple Nero Series: Nero Brown, Nero Peach and Nero Blue Babelicious Series : Princess Pink

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 5,999 | ROI: 3.99% | Exchange Offer: INR 2,500

TVS XL100

TVS XL100 is claimed to be one of the most reliable multi-utility two-wheeler in the country. TVS XL100 comes with Daylight Running Lamps (DRL) and is available in 6 colours. The TVS XL100 Comfort is also available in 6 colours.

Model Variant INR (Ex-showroom Delhi) Colours Available XL100 XL100 Starts at INR 32,209 Black, Red, Green, Blue, Copper Shine and Grey XL100 Comfort Red, Black, Green, Blue, Grey and Sparkling Silver

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 4,999 | ROI 0% and 6.99%| Exchange Bonus: INR 2,000

