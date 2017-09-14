Home News TVS Motors Announces Festive Season Offers: All Details, Prices And Finance Schemes
TVS Motors Announces Festive Season Offers: All Details, Prices And Finance Schemes

By Suvil SusvirkarSeptember 14, 2017

The festive season has begun across India and TVS Motor Company has lined up an exciting range of offerings complete with special editions, refreshes, new colours amongst others. Here is a sneak peek into the updated product range for festive season 2017:

TVS Apache Series

September 14, 2017-TVS-Apache-RTR-2004V-1-600x339.jpg

TVS Apache RTR is an award-winning product series which has earned the trust of over 2.5 million customers in India. To celebrate the festive season, the brand recently introduced a brand-new Racing Matte Red series for TVS Apache RTR 180 and 160. TVS Apache RTR series is equipped with Daylight Running Lamps (DRL) and comes in a variety of colour selections:

ModelVariant INR (Ex-showroom Delhi)Colours Available
TVS Apache RTR 160INR 75,878White, Black, Grey, Red, Yellow, Matte Blue, Matte Red
TVS Apache RTR 180INR 79,828White, Black, Grey Matte, Matte Black, Matte Blue, Matte Red
TVS Apache RTR 180ABSINR 91,357
TVS Apache RTR 200INR 92,915Matte Red, Matte Yellow, White, Matte White, Matte Grey, Matte Black, Black

In select regions: Low down payment: INR 16,999** | ROI 3.99% |EMI INR 2,017

*T&C Apply **In select regions INR 15,999

TVS Victor

September 14, 2017-TVS-Victor-Premium-Edition-600x434.jpg

TVS Victor Premium Edition 110cc motorcycle has a new sticker scheme and comes with a body coloured pillion handle. The looks are further enhanced with chrome details on the side panels and gold detailing on the engine clutch cover case. The bike is also fitted with a chrome crash guard. TVS Victor is equipped with Daylight Running Lamps (DRL) and is available in 5 colours and a premium edition.

ModelVariantINR (Ex-showroom Delhi)Colours Available
TVS VictorDisc and DrumStarts at INR 52,450Red, Grey, Black Red, Black, Silver, Blue
Premium EditionINR 55,350Black and Gold

In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 7,555 | ROI 3.99% | 100% Funding| No PF & Documentation charges

* T&C Apply

TVS StaR City+

September 14, 2017-New-TVS-StaR-City-1-600x447.jpg

New, dual tone styled TVS StaR City+ has also arrived for the festive season. The 110cc, motorcycle now boasts of new design cues, a TVS chrome 3D label along with a stylish black grab rail. TVS StaRCity+ is equipped with Automatic Headlamp On feature (AHO) and is available in 13 colours including the dual tone variant.

ModelVariantINR (Ex-showroom Delhi)Colours Available
TVS Star City+RegularStarts at INR 45,675White Gold, Black Gold, Chocolate Gold | Matte Grey, Titanium Grey | Oscar Black, Black Silver, Black Blue, Showstopper Blue, Celebrity Scarlett and Spotlight White
Dual Tone RefreshINR 50,819Black Red, Black Blue and Red Black

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: ₹ 7555 | ROI 3.99% | 100% Finance Free insurance for State Government employees in select regions

* T&C Apply

TVS Sport

September 14, 2017-TVS-Sport-Black-Silver-600x424.jpg

With a claimed fuel economy of 95km/l*, 5-year warranty at INR 0 Extra Cost and economical pricing, TVS Sport is one of the most sought-after purchase for people looking for mileage and efficiency. This vehicle comes with 99.7cc power mill, all gear electric start, aluminum grab rail, chrome muffler guard, pass by switch, all black alloy wheel and a sporty instrument cluster. TVS Sport is equipped with Automatic Headlamp On feature (AHO) and comes with 8 color options.

ModelVariantINR (Ex-showroom Delhi)Colours Available
TVS SportElectric Start Mag WheelsStarts at INR 38,015Standard

Volcano Red, Blaze Red, Electric Green, Black Silver

Premium

Dazzling White, Indigo Streak, Mercury Grey, Team Blue

Kick Start Mag Wheels
Kick Start Spoke

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 6,999 | Savings INR 6,500 | 100% Funding Free insurance for State Government employees in select regions

* T&C Apply

TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter Classic Edition

Along with the existing variants of Jupiter Base and Jupiter ZX, TVS recently launched the Jupiter Classic Edition which offers a variety of features such as all new sunlit ivory body colour, full chrome mirrors, windshield, a pillion cushioned backrest, USB charger and dual-tone seat. TVS Jupiter is also equipped with Disc Brake and Sync Braking System (SBS) which ensures a safer and smoother riding experience. TVS Jupiter comes with Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) and is available in 10 colours.

ModelVariantINR (Ex-showroom Delhi)Colours Available
TVS JupiterBase, ZX, ZX DiscStarts at INR 50,051Royal Wine, Matte Blue, Stallion Brown, Titanium Grey, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine white, Jade Green and Mystic Gold
Class EditionINR 55,551Sunlit Ivory

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 6,999 | ROI 3.99% | 100% Funding

* T&C Apply

TVS Zest 110

September 14, 2017-TVS-Scooty-Zest-110-Matte-yellow-600x400.jpg

TVS recently launched the striking Matte series for the Zest 110, encompassing four captivating colour options – Matte Blue, Matte Red, Matte Yellow and Matte Black. The new TVS Zest 110 also comes with a range of features, unique and exclusive to the Matte series, including an all-new 3D logo, under seat storage light, silver oak interior panels and dual tone seat colours.  TVS Zest 110 is equipped with Daylight Running Lamps (DRL) and is available in 8 colours.

ModelVariantINR (Ex-showroom Delhi)Colours Available
TVS Zest 110RegularStarts at INR 47,023Himalayan Highs Series

Terrific Turquoise, Pearl Peach, Powerful Pink, Citrus Orange

MatteRed, Yellow, Black and Blue

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 8,999 | ROI: 3.99% | Exchange Offer: INR 2,500

* T&C Apply

TVS WEGO

September 14, 2017-TVS-SYNC-Braking-TVS-Wego-600x505.jpg

TVS WEGO is India’s first ever scooter with a body balancing technology. The scooter comes with telescopic front shock absorbers, a digital speedometer and Sync Braking System (SBS). The WEGO is equipped with some additional features like a dual tone seat cover, silver oak panels and a USB charging port. TVS WEGO is equipped with Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) and is available in 10 colours.

ModelVariantINR (Ex-showroom Delhi)Colours Available
TVS WEGORegularStarts at INR 51,369Monotone: Metallic Orange, Metallic T-Grey, Midnight black, Deep Sky Blue, Mercury Grey, Volcano Red, Sporty White.

 

Dual Tone: Orange& Black, Red & White, Blue & White

Matte

*In select regions: Low Down Payment starts: INR 6,999 | ROI: 3.99% | EO: INR 2,500| Savings: INR 7,300

* T&C Apply

TVS Scooty Pep Plus

September 14, 2017-2016-TVS-Scooty-Pep-Plus-Nero-Blue.png

The brand recently launched Scooty Pep Plus Nero series with Nero Brown, Nero Blue and Nero Peach Colours. It’s loaded with smart features like mobile charger socket, side stand alarm, under-seat storage hooks, an open glove box and TVS’s patented ‘Eazy’ Stand technology. TVS Scooty Pep Plus is equipped with Daylight Running Lamps (DRL) and is available in 5 colours.

ModelVariantINR (Ex-showroom Delhi)Colours Available
TVS Scooty Pep+N/AStarts at INR 39,985Starlet Series : Frosted Black, , Vivacious Purple

Nero Series: Nero Brown, Nero Peach and Nero Blue

Babelicious Series : Princess Pink

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 5,999 | ROI: 3.99% | Exchange Offer: INR 2,500

* T&C Apply

TVS XL100

September 14, 2017-TVS-XL-100-1-600x400.jpg

TVS XL100 is claimed to be one of the most reliable multi-utility two-wheeler in the country. TVS XL100 comes with Daylight Running Lamps (DRL) and is available in 6 colours. The TVS XL100 Comfort is also available in 6 colours.

ModelVariantINR (Ex-showroom Delhi)Colours Available
XL100XL100Starts at INR 32,209Black, Red, Green, Blue, Copper Shine and Grey
XL100 ComfortRed, Black, Green, Blue, Grey and Sparkling Silver

*In select regions: Low Down Payment: INR 4,999 | ROI 0% and 6.99%| Exchange Bonus: INR 2,000

* T&C Apply

