TVS Motor Promotes Road Safety at DPS Shimla by Distributing 100 Helmets to Students

4-Point Overview:
- Distributed 100 children’s helmets at Delhi Public School (DPS), Shimla
- Part of the ongoing ‘Protect Little Riders’ campaign under #TVSRide4Safety
- Engaged local authorities and education leaders to promote early road safety awareness
- Reinforces TVS Motor’s commitment to building safer and responsible communities
Introduction
TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a global leader in two and three-wheelers, recently reinforced its dedication to road safety in Himachal Pradesh. As part of its ongoing ‘Protect Little Riders’ campaign, the company distributed 100 children’s helmets to students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Shimla.
Event Highlights & Engagement
- The initiative was honored by Shri Arjit Singh Thakur (IPS), Superintendent of Police, Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force, and Shri Anil Walia, a respected education sector leader.
- Senior TVS leadership, including Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium, and Mr. R. Babu, Senior Vice President – R&D, were present to highlight the company’s commitment to road safety and community education.
- The campaign focuses on building safety awareness among young riders, promoting responsible behavior and the use of protective gear
Statements from Leaders
- Vimal Sumbly, TVS Motor Company: “Awareness is the first step towards safety. Through this initiative, we nurture a generation that values protection, responsibility, and empathy on the road.”
- Arjit Singh Thakur (IPS): “Educating children about helmet use and road safety early fosters a generation that is cautious, conscious, and responsible, reducing avoidable mishaps.”
About the ‘Protect Little Riders’ Campaign
- Launched in 2024 to raise awareness of child safety on two-wheelers.
- Expands through educational programs and community outreach to empower families to adopt road safety as a daily habit.
- In 2023, partnered with KidZania to create a Road Safety Experience Zone, giving children an interactive environment to learn safe motorcycling.
Conclusion
The helmet drive in Shimla is another step in TVS Motor Company’s journey to create safer, responsible, and compassionate communities. Through continuous initiatives, the company aims to make road safety a core value from childhood, building a generation that rides safely and responsibly.