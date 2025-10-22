2026 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ – The Iconic Name Returns as a Baby Land Cruiser

Introduction
After years of waiting, the FJ Cruiser is back. The 2026 model is smaller, sharper, and more practical, keeping the boxy look, toughness, and charm of the original while updating it for modern life.
Toyota isn’t just reviving nostalgia — it’s making the Land Cruiser experience accessible to those who love adventure but want something easier to drive in the city
Design & Styling
The first glance tells you the FJ is back in style — literally. It carries the same rugged stance that once made it a cult classic. The design is straightforward and purposeful, echoing Toyota’s Compact Cruiser EV Concept.
- The upright body, thick bumpers, and muscular arches set the tone for its off-road intent.
- Buyers can choose between two front-end styles — round headlights for the purists and rectangular ones for a modern edge.
- A tailgate-mounted spare wheel, LED taillamps, and chunky C-pillars complete the signature FJ look.
- Toyota is also offering a host of customisation options, including removable bumpers, snorkels, and modular cargo panels.
It’s the kind of SUV that invites scratches, dirt, and stories — not something that hides from them.
Platform & Capability
Beneath its tough exterior, the FJ Cruiser uses the Land Cruiser 250 platform with a 270 mm shorter wheelbase for nimble handling.
It’s not a pretender in SUV clothing — it’s a proper off-roader built to handle both wilderness and weekday traffic.
Cabin & Features
The 2026 FJ Cruiser’s interior is rugged and practical with a modern touch.
- Layered dashboard, sturdy wheel, and physical controls for off-road use.
- 12.5-inch screen, digital cluster, and dual-zone climate for comfort.
- Tactile buttons make operation easy on rough terrain.
It’s a cabin that balances daily usability with adventure readiness.
Engine & Performance
- 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 161 bhp and 245 Nm.
- 6-speed automatic gearbox and 4×4 transfer case for true off-road capability.
- Focused on reliability and durability, not just speed, making it a trustworthy adventure companion.
Conclusion
The 2026 FJ Cruiser revives the go-anywhere spirit of the original. Compact, capable, and full of personality, it’s designed for a new generation of explorers.
Launch: Mid-2026 in Japan, with other markets to follow.