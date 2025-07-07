TVS Launches Feature‑Packed Jupiter 110 in Nepal at NPR 2.58 Lakh

Quick Overview
- New 113 cc Jupiter 110 arrives in Nepal with 15 first‑in‑segment features and iGO Assist tech
- Dual‑helmet under‑seat bay, front fuel fill and Bluetooth dash lift everyday practicality
- Priced at NPR 257,900, it lines up against Honda Dio, Yamaha Ray ZR and Hero Maestro Edge
TVS Motor Company has rolled its all‑new Jupiter 110 into Nepal, betting on tech and practicality to woo the capital’s dense commuter crowd. The scooter slots above the 125 cc NTorq and undercuts imported 150 cc maxi‑scooters on price, giving riders a middle path between frugality and flash.
Performance and efficiency
Power comes from a 113.3 cc single that makes 5.9 kW at 6,500 rpm and 9.8 Nm with TVS’s new iGO Assist. The system uses an integrated starter‑generator to add a battery‑powered shove during overtakes and hill climbs, while auto start‑stop trims idling losses. TVS claims ten per cent better mileage than the outgoing Jupiter Classic—roughly 55–58 kpl on Kathmandu’s ring roads.
Comfort and convenience
A front fuel filler, the longest seat in the class and a re‑profiled floorboard give the Jupiter daily‑run credibility. The seat hinges reveal a 32‑litre boot that swallows two half‑face lids—handy when the afternoon rain rolls in. Body Balance 2.0 shifts the fuel tank forward by a metre, dropping the centre of gravity and making the scooter easier to weave through microbus traffic.
Tech and safety
A colour LCD cluster with SmartXonnect Bluetooth serves turn‑by‑turn navigation, call alerts and voice prompts. Riders also get distance‑to‑empty and live fuel‑efficiency readouts—features missing on the Honda Dio. Disc‑brake variants add rotopetal rotors, emergency brake warning and a hazard‑lamp switch. MetalMaxx panels protect the flanks from tip‑over scars, while follow‑me headlamps light the path to the gate.
Market rivals
Honda’s Dio Deluxe (NPR 246,900) offers LED lighting but no front fuel fill and a smaller boot. Yamaha’s Ray ZR Street Rally (NPR 251,900) weighs less but lacks Bluetooth navigation. Hero’s Maestro Edge 110 remains the budget pick at NPR 214,000 yet runs an older carb spec in many districts. By bundling features normally seen on 125s, TVS aims to justify its slight premium.