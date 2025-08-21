TVS King Kargo HD EV Launched at ₹3.85 lakhs– Ushering in a Smarter Era of Cargo Mobility

Quick Overview
- TVS Motor Company launches TVS King Kargo HD EV for urban and semi-urban logistics.
- First-in-segment features include LED lights, rolling windows, and Power Gear Mode.
- India’s first Bluetooth-enabled cargo 3-wheeler with TVS SmartXonnect™ offering 26 features.
- Backed by TVS Connect Fleet, a robust telematics platform with 31 advanced tools.
- Ex-showroom price (Delhi): ₹3.85 lakhs, making it an attractive fleet solution.
Introduction
Cargo mobility in India is undergoing a major transformation, and TVS Motor Company is steering this shift with innovation at its core. On August 21, 2025, in New Delhi, the company unveiled the TVS King Kargo HD EV, a new-age electric three-wheeler designed for the ever-demanding needs of urban and semi-urban logistics.
Engineered with a focus on technology, safety, and efficiency, the King Kargo HD EV is not just another addition to TVS’s lineup — it is a reimagination of how businesses and delivery operators will move goods in the coming decade. Alongside the EV, the company also showcased the TVS King Kargo HD CNG variant, which will hit markets by the end of 2025.
Smarter Design for Modern Operators
The King Kargo HD EV has been purpose-built to enhance operator comfort and safety, while ensuring cargo moves smoothly in India’s challenging city conditions.
- LED headlamps and tail lamps improve visibility during late-night deliveries.
- A spacious cabin with rolling windows makes long hours on the road less tiring.
- Stylish door trims and improved ventilation reflect TVS’s attention to driver well-being.
- A special Power Gear Mode ensures extra torque while carrying heavy loads.
To further boost safety, the EV comes with twin-axis rear-view mirrors, offering a wider field of view, a crucial feature when navigating through congested Indian city streets.
Technology at the Core
TVS Motor has raised the bar by making the King Kargo HD EV the first Bluetooth-enabled cargo 3-wheeler in India. Powered by TVS SmartXonnect™, it offers 26 intelligent features that allow operators to stay connected, informed, and in control of their vehicle.
But the innovation doesn’t stop there. The three-wheeler is integrated with TVS Connect Fleet, a web-based telematics platform that provides fleet owners 31 advanced tools for complete visibility and control. Features include:
- Real-time vehicle tracking
- Remote asset control (e.g., locking/unlocking remotely)
- Custom alerts and reminders
- Data-driven dashboards and analytics
This seamless digital ecosystem not only reduces downtime but also helps businesses optimize productivity and profitability.
Performance & Reliability
At its core, the TVS King Kargo HD EV is built to perform under tough conditions while keeping operators comfortable. The company has bundled segment-best specifications, ensuring operators get maximum value:
- Top Speed: 60 km/h – enough for city logistics without compromising safety.
- Load Deck: 6.6 ft with Leaf Spring Suspension – better stability under heavy cargo.
- Warranty: 6 years / 1.5 lakh km – peace of mind for operators.
- Water Wading Capacity: 500 mm – ensures smooth rides even during monsoons.
- Charging Time: 3 hours 10 minutes – quick turnaround for fleet operators.
- Ground Clearance: 235 mm with the lowest loading height (703 mm) – convenient for easy loading/unloading.
- Turning Radius: 3,420 mm – agile movement in narrow, congested roads.
- Braking: Bigger 200 mm drum brakes for shorter, safer stopping distances.
Together, these features create a three-wheeler that balances efficiency, safety, and operator comfort like no other.
Market Rollout & Pricing
The all-new TVS King Kargo HD EV is kicking off its journey in India with its first phase rollout across Delhi NCR (Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad), along with Rajasthan and Bengaluru.
Priced at an ex-showroom tag of ₹3.85 lakh in Delhi, it strikes the right balance between affordability and performance. With this smart pricing, TVS is clearly aiming at fleet operators and businesses who are ready to shift towards clean, sustainable mobility—all without compromising on efficiency or reliability.
Conclusion
The launch of the TVS King Kargo HD EV marks a turning point in India’s cargo mobility space. With its unique mix of design innovations, best-in-class specs, and smart connectivity, TVS has delivered a vehicle that goes beyond just moving goods — it empowers operators, reduces costs, and improves livelihoods.
As Rajat Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Mobility at TVS Motor Company, emphasized, this launch is not just about introducing another 3-wheeler, but about “redefining customer expectations and enabling them to achieve more, every day, effortlessly.”
The future of cargo mobility is not only electric but also connected — and the King Kargo HD EV is leading the charge.