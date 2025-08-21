Rahul Gandhi Stands with Karnataka Bike Taxi Riders, Calls for Urgent Policy to Protect Livelihoods

Quick Overview
- Rahul Gandhi meets Karnataka Bike Taxi Welfare Association delegation in Parliament
- Assures urgent steps for a transparent bike taxi policy in the state
- Over six lakh riders facing financial distress after service suspension
- Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also extend solidarity to affected riders
Introduction
For lakhs of bike taxi riders in Karnataka, the suspension of services has meant months of uncertainty and financial strain. On Thursday, relief came in the form of a strong assurance from none other than Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who met a delegation of the Karnataka Bike Taxi Welfare Association (BTA) in the Parliament complex. Gandhi promised his full backing and pledged that a clear policy framework enabling the legal operation of bike taxis would be pursued without delay.
Riders Share Their Struggles
The delegation from the BTA painted a grim picture of life after the suspension of services. Riders said they are finding it nearly impossible to manage school fees, house rent, and vehicle EMIs, with many being forced to take up low-paying delivery jobs that offer little security. The abrupt loss of steady earnings has pushed thousands of families into debt cycles and growing emotional strain, underscoring the urgent need for a clear government response.
Rahul Gandhi’s Assurances to Riders
Rahul Gandhi assured the riders that their concerns are not being overlooked. He told the delegation that he has already spoken to Karnataka’s Chief Minister and Transport Minister, and instructed the state Congress leadership to address the crisis on priority.
“The livelihoods of lakhs of riders cannot be left in limbo; their right to work with dignity must be protected,” Gandhi said firmly. To underline his commitment, he even placed a call to the Transport Minister during the meeting, in the presence of BTA members, urging swift action on framing a supportive policy.
Support from Congress Leadership
To add more weight to the riders’ fight, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi personally joined the meeting. Their presence wasn’t just symbolic—it was a strong show of solidarity. Both leaders assured the riders that the Congress party fully supports them and won’t let the issue fade into the background. They made it clear that this cause will remain a priority until a fair and workable solution is found.
Association’s Policy Proposal
The Bengaluru Taxi Association (BTA) didn’t just come with complaints—they came with solutions. They reminded the government that bike taxis are already safely regulated in 17 other states, proving that the model works. All they’re asking is for Karnataka to catch up. Backing their appeal, the association urged the state to adopt the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. These guidelines lay down a clear national framework for safe, structured, and sustainable bike taxi operations—something that could bring order and opportunity to a sector struggling for recognition.
Conclusion
For over six lakh bike taxi riders in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi’s intervention brings more than reassurance—it brings hope. With the backing of the Congress leadership and a push for a transparent, rider-friendly policy, there is now a real possibility that livelihoods will be restored, giving thousands of families a chance to reclaim their stability and dignity.