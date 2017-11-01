TVS Jupiter Electric India Launch Reportedly Scheduled To Happen By June 2018

The electric TVS Jupiter is inching closer to production and, if recent reports are to be believed, will launch by June 2018. There’s still no official confirmation about the electric powered Jupiter although a recent report by ET Auto suggests that we may see one by mid-2018. The report further indicates that the electric scooter will come equipped with lithium-ion battery, and travel up to 50 km in one full charge.

As reported earlier, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the TVS Jupiter electric was snapped where it was seen being charged in a complex in Bengaluru. The model was seen with drum brakes and featured front apron integrated blinkers, alloy wheels and a spacious foot board. The battery powered scooter, unlike the internal combustion version, is likely to compromise on the underseat storage.

As aforementioned, there is still no official confirmation about the electric powered TVS Jupiter although we’d most likely hear some more details sometime in 2018, most likely at the Auto Expo.

We’d keep you posted about any further details as and when they’re available. While we wait for that, let us know your views about the TVS electric scooter through the comments section below.

Note: Images for representation purpose only

Via ET Auto