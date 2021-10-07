TVS Jupiter 125 Has Arrived To Rival The Supremacy Of Activa 125 And Access 125!

The 125cc gearless scooter segment in India is a hotly contested one and now, TVS has unleashed yet another contender in the form of Jupiter 125. TVS has finally launched the 125cc iteration of the Jupiter at a starting price of INR 73,400. TVS is claiming that the new Jupiter is developed from the ground up and that includes the engine and chassis too! It is available in majorly three broad variants: a drum brake-equipped steel wheel version, drum brakes and alloy wheels variant and a front disc brake-equipped variant with alloy wheels.

Looks and features

Although it bears some resemblance to its 110cc counterpart, TVS has made sure to include certain elements that tell you that it is a premium offering. It is still a simple yet elegant design. The tail lamp and headlamp setup is completely redesigned as well. It also gets diamond-cut alloys in select variants. TVS has also loaded it up with some nice features such as a start-stop system, USB charging socket and a side stand engine cut-off.

Its new part-analogue, part-digital instrument cluster is also completely redesigned and shows a host of information like a clock, real-time fuel consumption, average fuel consumption and fuel level.

Specs

While we previously expected that the Jupiter 125 would borrow its powertrain from the Ntorq 125, that hasn’t been the case as the company has developed a brand new 124.8cc engine for this scooter. This mill is capable of putting down 8.3hp at 6,000rpm and 10.5Nm at 4,500rpm.

Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork and gas-charged single-shock at the rear. The braking department is overlooked by a 220mm front disc and a 130mm drum at the rear. The lower variants have drum brakes at both ends.

More of everything

TVS is claiming that the Jupiter 125 offers more of everything. It offers a humongous underseat storage of 32 litres that can gobble up two full-sized helmets.

The seat too is the longest in its segment and is longer than the Jupiter 110 by 65mm. The seat height itself is set at an accessible 765mm.

Pricing

While the base variant is priced at INR 73,400, the alloy wheel drum brake version will set you back by INR 76,800. The top variant will set you back by INR 81,300. The new TVS Jupiter 125 can be had in four different colours: Dawn Orange, Indiblue, Pristine White and Titanium Grey.