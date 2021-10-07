Mahindra XUV700 Gets Sold Out In 57 Minutes! Bookings To Re-open On 8th October

The Mahindra XUV700 has achieved a milestone that no Indian car has been able to yet. The highly anticipated SUV got sold out in just 57 minutes of its bookings opening! The first slot was for 25,000 bookings for which the introductory prices were applicable. This amounts to almost 6 months worth of bookings. Mahindra has now hiked the prices for the XUV700 and the new prices will be applicable for bookings which will re-open again tomorrow on 8th October at 10 am. Potential customers can book the XUV700 via Mahindra’s website or at dealerships. Let’s take a look at the new prices:

Updated Price List

Prices have been hiked up by ₹50,000 for the entry-level variants. The AX7 range sees a price hike in the range of ₹40,000 to ₹10,000.

Official Statement

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We opened bookings at 10 am this morning. We are humbled and grateful for the response, in fact, thrilled that we have received 25000 XUV700 bookings in a record time of 57 minutes from its commencement. This constitutes up to six months of production depending on the variant at the committed launch prices. While we had anticipated the traffic and prepared our system with added server capacity, the overwhelming response could have regrettably led to a slow user experience by some of our customers.”

Mahindra XUV700: a quick recap

The XUV700 will come with two engine choices with both offering a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The first engine is a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion petrol engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The next engine is the 2.2 liter 4-cylinder Mhawk diesel engine. The diesel engine will get two states of tune. The first will be 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants. The higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants.

The diesel automatic variant gets a higher torque output of 450nm. The Mahindra XUV700 is loaded with features. It comes with two 10.25 HD screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, air purifier, wireless charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX infotainment system with 60+ connected car features, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, 12 speakers 3D sound system by Sony, smart door handles and electronic parking brake to name a few