Yamaha Launches RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid And Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid!

With the Fascino hybrid launching, it was inevitable for the RayZR hybrid to follow. The RayZR Hybrid gets new features, colours and hybrid technology just like the Fascino. The RayZR hybrid has been launched at ₹76,830 and ₹79,830 for the drum and disc variant respectively. The sportier RayZR Street Rally hybrid variant will set you back by ₹83,830.

What’s new?

It gets Bluetooth connectivity as an option where the rider can connect his/her smartphone to the scooter’s instrument console via the Yamaha Connect X app. The instrument console can then provide information such as incoming calls or text alerts. The rider can get information such as riding history, vehicle tracking, parking location and hazards through his/her phone. The scooter also gets new apron-mounted LED headlights. Other features are carried over from the previous iteration such as the DRLS and the tinted fly-screen at the front end. It also gets a 190mm front disc brake with “Unified Brake System”.

The big talking point about the updated scooter is the hybrid assist which has a similar function to the Fascino. It features a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system which basically acts as a form of power assist to aid the scooter when accelerating from a standstill. This helps in making the initial acceleration and hill climbs vibration-free and increases confidence in these situations. The power assist system is cut off three seconds after starting or when the throttle is cut. It also cancels if the engine rpm exceeds a certain prescribed limit where the assist by the electric motor won’t be needed. The power output is similar to before and the mileage has been increased by 16% due to the reduced load on the engine for the initial start-ups.

The new Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is powered by an air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6500rpm and maximum torque of 10.3 Nm @ 5000rpm. The exterior changes are subtle and the appearance of the scooter is more or less the same as before. The changes include new colour options and a pair of knuckle guards on the handlebar. The new paint options include Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Cyan Blue, Matte Red Metallic and Reddish Yellow Cocktail in the standard variant while the top end street rally variant gets Matte green and matte orange colours.