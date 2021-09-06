TVS Apache RR 310 Review: The Best 300cc Motorcycle?

The TVS Apache 310 RR has gained a lot of popularity since its inception thanks to its perfect balance between everyday use and track-ability. Being the flagship bike in the TVS lineup, the Apache 310 RR has received regular updates over the years. In 2019, it received a slipper clutch and the 2020 BS6 update got it a TFT cluster display with four ride modes and Michelin tires. For the 2021 model year, the Apache gets another extensive update. Let’s take a look at all the changes.

Exterior

The Apache 310 RR continues to be a looker and it is arguably one of the best looking 300cc motorcycles in the market. It gets new colour schemes which are a part of the 2021 update. The red colour seen here is from TVS one-make championship which has the familiar red shade. The colour scheme has been carried out rather tastefully. In fact, there is a tinge of orange in the colour which not only matches the golden upside-down fork but also gives a hint of the colour used by the TVS racing team back in 1980.

The bikemaker is also offering the option to add a personalized race number as part of the customization program. Customers can also opt for red alloy wheels instead of the standard black ones for a small premium. The rest of the features such as the Bi-LED headlights continue as well. The exhaust is now more upswept for enhanced kneeling. Standard colour schemes such as Titanium and Red continue to be offered. The special colours seen here are a part of the BTO( Built to order) program available with the bike.

What’s new

The bike now gets a dynamic engine rev limiter wherein the rev limiter is displayed according to the engine temperature. For example, if the engine is cold, the rev limit will be lower to protect the engine. The TFT instrument cluster has been updated as well which now features a day trip meter. It also gets an over speed indicator where it alarms you if the bike crosses a pre-set speed limit. It comes loaded with a Digi locker that can hold your digital copies of your documents like bike papers, RC card, driver’s license and the likes.

The documents can be transferred via SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from the new standard features, the Apache gets a lot of customization options via its BTO( Built to order) program. One can configure their Apache via an app or the TVS web configurator and then get it delivered in around 45 days. The Apache gets two kits as a part of this program. The Dynamic Kit comes with Kayaba fully adjustable suspension setup where the front fork can be manually set up with preload adjustability of 15 mm with a 20-step compression as well as a 20-step rebound adjustment. The rear monoshock gets a 20-step rebound and 10-step preload adjustment. The Dynamic Kit also includes a brass-coated chain. The Dynamic kit will cost ₹12,000. The Race Kit includes a sharper setup of handlebar that is pulled five degrees inside and is eight degrees lower. This will result in a more aggressive and committed riding stance out on the racetrack. Moreover, the footpegs are raised 30mm higher and get a 4.5-degree lean angle. The race kit is priced at ₹5,000.

Performance and handling

It retains the same BS6 motor which continues with its reverse-inclined layout. The DOHC, liquid-cooled engine with additional oil-cooling continues to crank out 34 PS and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It also gets 4 riding modes – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track, which can be toggled between on the fly through new switches on the handlebar. There has been no change in the feel and the power delivery on the motorcycle and it feels familiar to what it was post the BS6 update. The motor is linear and after 6,500 rpm it has a slight spike. It continues to be fuel-efficient as well.

The main changes are in the handling departments due to the kits. The riding position has changed a lot due to the racing kit. You sit more leaned in which may not be practical for everyday usage but is perfect for the track. The adjustable suspension setup also helps in choosing the right tune for track and everyday use. There may be no ‘perfect’ set up for track and everyday use however it is good to know that you can fiddle around with it. The soft setting doesn’t inspire confidence and it is clearly not made for the track. However, once you set it to the race setting, it turns into a different beast.

Conclusion

The Apache keeps improving every year making it hard to fault it. With these new kits, it opens up a whole new realm of possibilities. What’s also great to know is that all the current owners can get these parts and kits installed as well! Priced at ₹2.59 lakh rupees, the Apache 310 RR is right up on the list of best 300cc motorcycles that you can buy today.