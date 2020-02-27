TVS Enter Honduras, Partners with Motomundo SA

In a recent announcement, TVS Motor Company announced their partnership with Motomundo SA for their sales and service in Honduras. They are one of the largest business groups in Honduras. TVS Motor Company exports their vehicles in over 60 countries and with their recent partnership, they will increase their Global footprint.

This partnership will include Motomundo SA facilitating TVS’s sales and service in Honduras across all Motomundo stores in the country in a phase-wise manner. They will start with an exclusive outlet for TVS Motor Company and will within a year will expand it to 3 stores in the country. TVS will be operating across 40 Motomundo outlets and over 25 dealers across Honduras including 25 service outlets too.

Commenting on this association, Mr. R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to partner with Motomundo SA, to expand our presence in Honduras. Motomundo SA share our values of maintaining high quality of service and transparency across operations. At TVS Motor Company, we place supreme importance on making products which boast of superior quality and cutting-edge technology. The unique network of distribution that Motomundo SA has developed makes them the best strategic ally for TVS Motor Company. With this partnership, we will be able to offer customised products with complete service and spare parts for our customers and consolidate our presence in the region.”

Adding to this, Mr Mariano Jimenez Torres, Executive Director – Motomundo S.A “We at Motomundo SA, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the demand of our customers. All our outlets will be manned by skilled manpower in-line with TVS Motor Company global standards thus reinforcing our commitment towards the Honduran market. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company, combined with our network facility will definitely create an impact in Honduras”.

TVS Motor Company product range in Honduras currently includes: TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS WEGO