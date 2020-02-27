MG Motor India Inaugurates their Guwahati Showroom

MG Motors have been on a roll since they stepped foot in India. Continuing their successful venture, MG Motor India announced the opening of its first showroom at NH-37 in Guwahati. They will further strengthen their market hold in the North-East region by opening two more centres by the end of 2020.

The new showroom is spread over an area of 3,000 sq. ft., and is an amalgamation of the brand’s futuristic approach and rich British heritage. The service area is spread over 10,000 sq. ft., to provide world class service to its customers. With the new showroom now operational, it becomes the 206th centre overall. MG is looking forward to take the number up to 250 centers by June this year.

Commenting on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “The Guwahati showroom marks MG’s entry in the North-East. Partnering with Mr. Rishabh Himmatsinghka will help us further reinforce our brand philosophy and deliver superlative customer delight in line with the demands and requirements of new-age customers in Assam. As a sign of our strong commitment to the region, we have identified two more regional markets already and will be looking to open additional centers in these catchment areas by the end of 2020.”

Speaking on the inauguration, Rishabh Himmatsinghka, Dealer Principal, MG Guwahati said, “We are proud to associate with MG, a future-forward and pioneering brand in the automotive space, and the tech-driven proposition that it represents. MG Guwahati will utilise the carmaker’s strong British heritage and promise a fresh automotive experience to all visitors. With the showroom also coming equipped with advanced digital capabilities, it will set the benchmark for a differentiated automotive retail experience in the region.”