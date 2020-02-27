Honda BS6 Unicorn Launched at Rs 93,593

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today launched the more powerful and updated BS6 Unicorn starting at Rs 93.593 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Unicorn now comes with an engine start stop switch which was long due. The ground clearance has been increased by 8 mm and has a longer wheelbase too. To increase the overall comfort quotient of the motorcycle, the seat is now 24 mm longer.

The 160 cc PFM-FI mill still does the job of putting the power to the rear wheel but is now BS6 compliant. The power delivery is expected to retain the smooth and linear manner the previous Unicorn was famous for. The new engine also comes equipped with counter weight balancer which reduces vibrations and helps in delivering smooth acceleration from low to high rpm. Another addition is the inclusion of new tubeless tyres which will definitely going to prove a boon in case you find your motorcycle punctured. The braking department is upgraded too and now comes equipped with the safety net of ABS.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Minoru Kato, President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Unicorn was the 1st motorcycle introduced by Honda in India. Since its launch, it has always been the bench mark when it comes to engine refinement and smooth performance. With a legacy of more than 16 years, brand Unicorn has been the first choice of more than 2.5 million families.”

Presenting new Unicorn BSVI, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the new advanced PGM-FI HET 160cc engine delivering more power, Unicorn BSVI will raise the bar for seamless refined performance along with the trust of Honda reliability”.

Unicorn BSVI is available in 3 color options – Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic & Mat Axis Gray Metallic. The all new BSVI Unicorn is priced attractively starting from Rs. 93,593 (ex-showroom, Delhi).