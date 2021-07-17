TVS Creon Concept Based Electric Scooter Is Indeed Coming; Launch To Happen In FY2022

We reported yesterday that TVS Motor Company has committed INR 1,000 Crore to manufacture electric vehicles. This was revealed in an exclusive interview of Sudarshan Venu, the company’s joint managing director, given to ET Auto. TVS is eyeing to enter every possible segment with its electrified vehicles such as end-to-end delivery market, commuter space, premium scooters and high-performance sporty motorcycles as well! If we read between the lines of the interview, Sudarshan also confirmed that they are indeed developing an electric scooter based on the Creon concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

When will it arrive?

Creon concept based electric scooter is expected to arrive sometime next year and TVS has also claimed that once launched, it is going to be the most advanced connected scooter in India!

Showcasing its vision of the future mobility solutions for the evolving two-wheeler rider, TVS Motor Company unveiled the TVS CREON concept at the 2018 Auto Expo. TVS CREON was a performance-oriented, electric scooter concept, designed keeping in mind the global dream for a green future and uncompromised performance.

Concept’s specs and features

The concept version derived power from 3 state-of-the-art Li-ion batteries capable of delivering 12 kw of power. The batteries were specially designed to ensure a high charge per volume of battery. The TVS CREON featured a next-generation electric motor that propelled this scooter from 0 – 60 kmph in under 5.1 seconds and had a range of 80 km. A rapid charging time of 60 minutes for 80% of full charge is on par with current generation smartphones, leaving little idle time while charging.

TVS already has an electric scooter in its portfolio named iQube and if the Retron turns out to be a retro-styled version of the Creon, it will have a more premium price tag as compared to the iQube. It will go against the likes of the Ather 450 X.

In the exclusive interview given to Economic Times, it was also revealed that a dedicated team of 500-600 engineers are already working on various concept vehicles that can be turned into reality in near future. The new breed of EVs will be exported as well, just like other TVS vehicles. That day isn’t far when we will get to see an electrified Apache prowling on our streets. TVS has always been one step ahead of its competition when it comes to technological prowess and now, it looks like it is going to barge ahead in the electric vehicle segment as well.