Bonjour! Citroen Reveals The C3 Compact SUV For India!

After a lot of wait, Citroen has finally revealed their compact SUV for India. Christened as the C3, the India spec C3 is completely different from the C3 hatchback sold abroad. The Citroen C3 is one of the 3 cars which will be launched under the C-cubed programme. The C3 is claimed to be built in and for India. It is also heavily localised in India at 90% to ensure competitive pricing. Let’s take a look at it:

Exterior

The C3 has a lot of SUV cues like the silver skid plate for the front and rear and the high approach and departure angles. It gets a ground clearance of 180mm and a turning radius of 10m. The bonnet tapers towards the bottom to aid visibility and help in providing the commanding driving position which Indians prefer according to Citroen.

It measures 3.98 in length and the overall design is quirky and cool. The front features a split LED headlamps with a typical Citroen double slat grille. The LED DRLs merges with the grille neatly. It also features black cladding all around for a rugged look. The side features diamond-cut alloy wheels. The back features rectangular taillamps with a dual-tone bumper. The C3 is going to feature a long list of 78 accessories for customers to choose from which will be both aesthetic and functional. The C3 will get an option of dual-tone colour on the top-end variants.

Interior

The C3 follows a similar quirky theme inside. The steering wheel and A/C vents are inspired from the bigger C5 Aircross. The dashboard features an orange panel running across it with a funky texture on it. One can customize and choose other colours as well for the dashboard. The centre stage is taken up by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

There is also a smartphone holder on the dash. It gets manual air-conditioning, steering mounted audio controls and a digital instrument cluster. Citroen claims that the C3 has the best in class head, shoulder and elbow room for passengers. It gets a 1-litre glovebox and a 315-litre boot.

Powertrain

Though Citroen hasn’t revealed any details of the powertrain yet, it is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. Transmission options could include a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The C3 will miss out on a diesel powertrain.

Launch

The Citroen C3 will be launched in the first half of 2022. Citroen will focus on expanding its dealership and service network by the time it launches. The C3 is expected to be priced quite competitively and it will go up against the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.