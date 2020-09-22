TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Gets Super-Moto ABS

TVS Motor Company today announced the introduction of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with Super-Moto ABS. The motorcycle will offer the single-channel ABS function, giving it formidable stopping power and superior braking control coupled with the fun of sliding around the race track. Available in two colours namely, Pearl White and Gloss Black, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with Super-Moto ABS will be priced at Rs. 1,23,500 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

More details

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V remains one of the most popular 200cc motorcycles on sale. TVS also introduced the RTR 200 4V in Nepal recently.

Specifications

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve and oil-cooled engine with RT-Fi technology. The engine develops 20.5 PS of power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7,500 RPM. It has first in segment GTT – Glide Through Technology for effortless urban riding and enables an incredibly smooth and comfortable ride. Along with the TVS SmartXonnect* technology, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be the only motorcycle in its class to offer dual-channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control, and RT-Slipper Clutch. It will now be available with the single-channel Super-Moto ABS variant. Additionally, the motorcycle comes fitted with first in its class high-performance radial rear tyre for enhanced stability and ride quality.

The TVS Apache RTR 4V motorcycle comes equipped with exciting features including the innovative ‘feather touch’ start, an all-new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps that offer best in class long-range light penetration and an enhanced widespread. These motorcycles are enabled with Race Tuned-Fuel injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology, specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving condition throughout the engine’s life. For the 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS claims a top speed of 127 km/h and a 0-60 acceleration of 3.9 seconds.

TVS Motor Company recently announced its new distribution partnership with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia. Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will operate 50 dealerships exclusive to TVS Motor Company and create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets. They will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM). Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will also provide the brand with an assembly set-up in Cartagena along with a dedicated training centre.

As a part of this association, TVS Motor Company will be introducing new segments among two-wheelers ranging from moped, scooters, motorcycles to premium motorcycles along with three-wheelers. The company will focus on creating customised as well as a wide portfolio of mobility solutions for the Colombian market. As we mentioned earlier, TVS Motor Company is looking forward to strengthening its threshold in other markets as well. The introduction of the 2020 version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal is a testimony to the same.