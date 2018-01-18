TVS Apache RR310 Deliveries Commence

TVS launched one of its most awaited products last month, known as the Apache RR310. First showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo in the concept form as the Akula, the motorcycle was introduced with a price tag of INR 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS revealed that the Apache RR310 will be sold through select dealerships across the country.

Now, TVS has begun delivering the Apache RR310 to its customers. Images shared on social media reveal an Apache RR310 being delivered to one of its owners at Cochin TVS, Ernakulam (Kerala). The customer, Vivek Vijay, took delivery of a red coloured Apache RR310, contrary to a few reports which stated that only the black coloured units would be delivered to begin with.

Also read: Auto Expo 2018: TVS To Showcase New Apache RTR 160, Graphite 150 And Electric Scooters

Powering the TVS Apache RR310 is a 312cc single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected engine. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 34 PS at 9700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7700 rpm. Paired to a six speed gearbox, speed of 0-60 kmph can be attained in 2.9 seconds while the top speed is rated at 160 kmph.

A few highlights of the TVS Apache RR310 include bi-LED twin projector headlamps, Michelin Street Sport tyres, dual channel ABS, KYB race tuned suspension, LED tail light, LED turn indicators, race inspired, fully digital, vertically inclined instrument cluster with lap timer, top speed recorder, launch time recorder and race diagnostics.