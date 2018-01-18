Ducati Panigale V4 European Deliveries Commence; To Be Available To Other Markets In Coming Weeks

Ducati’s all new Panigale V4 may not be too far away from the Indian market. The production of the Ducati Panigale V4, which began in November 15, 2017, is already running at full capacity. Even before the end of 2017, about 500 motorcycles had already been delivered to European dealerships. Over the coming weeks this new V4 superbike will also be available to other markets where Ducati is present.

Jorge Lorenzo showed a big interest in the new superbike, so after the 2018 Ducati Team presentation he visited the production line with product engineers to get to know all technical aspects of this masterpiece.

The Panigale V4 is the first production Ducati motorcycle to mount a 4-cylinder engine, derived directly from the MotoGP Desmosedici.. It’s a concentrate of Ducati technology, style and performance. With a power/weight ratio of 1.1 hp/kg, this bike sets a whole new standard in the supersport production bike segment. Developed in close collaboration with Ducati Corse, this road bike is the closest thing possible to its MotoGP counterpart.

While there is no official announcement about the India launch of the new Panigale V4, sources close to the development suggest that the motorcycle should land on Indian shores by April 2018.