Hyundai Motor India Foundation Donates INR 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu Government

The covid-19 scare has grappled the entire society. The number of people affected and casualties has been on the rise in the country for a couple of weeks now. We have witnessed how automotive companies in the recent past have engaged in CSR activities during this worldwide crisis.

In a recent development, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has handed over a cheque for Rs 5 Crores to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund towards its contribution towards the war against COVID-19. The cheque was handed over to Shri N Muruganandam IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department, by Hyundai officials.

Commenting on the development, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “As a responsible and caring automobile brand, we stand united with the Government of Tamil Nadu to provide relentless support in these challenging times. This contribution is an expression of our solidarity with the people of the state which has been home for Hyundai for over two decades. In line with our Global Vision – ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai is committed to undertake all efforts that will help India overcome this crisis.”

Guided by its global vision “Progress for Humanity”, Hyundai has planned a series of initiatives to contribute to India’s war against COVID-19. These span a wide range of initiatives including

Monetary contributions to Relief Funds

Importing advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Support the fabrication of ventilators and other treatment support aids

Distribution of PPEs, masks and other safety kits

Distribution of dry rations to the needy people, and so on.

Hyundai Motors was one of the first automotive companies to engage in CSR activity during this global pandemic when they announced that they will be providing the Central and State Governments covid-19 testing kits imported from South Korea which would facilitate the testing of at least 25,000 people.

On the business side, Hyundai recently launched the all new generation of the Creta and the Verna facelift. Both of them are very popular in their respective segments. While the all new Creta starts at a price of Rs 9.99 lakh(ex-showroom) and goes upto 17.2 lakh(ex-showroom), the Verna facelift was launched at a price of Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 15.09 lakh(ex-showroom).