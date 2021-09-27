TVS Apache 310 RR Gets Sold Out! Bookings To Re-open From October 1st

TVS had recently the Apache 310 RR under their BTO program. The BTO program of the Apache 310 RR was unlike any other where you could customize and order your Apache 310 RR via their website or an app. TVS now claims that the first lot of the Apache 310 RR has been sold out. Those of you who are on the fence to buy the Apache 310 RR do not need to worry as bookings for it are going to re-open from October 1st.

Apache 310 RR: a quick recap

TVS ‘Built To Order’ platform will debut with TVS Motor Company’s flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310. Customers can select pre-set kits, graphic options, rim color options, and personalized race numbers. The kits, namely, Dynamic and Race, offer an array of features that further accentuate performance and styling as per customers’ usage and needs. This platform will be introduced across other product portfolios from the stable of TVS Motor Company in a phased manner. To place an order on the TVS ‘Built To Order’ platform, customers can download the TVS ARIVE app or visit the web configurator, which will allow them to configure their motorcycle. Once the customization is complete, the total ex-showroom cost of the motorcycle will be updated simultaneously.

After paying for the booking amount online, customers can select the nearest premium dealership for the delivery of their motorcycle. It retains the same BS6 motor which continues with its reverse-inclined layout. The DOHC, liquid-cooled engine with additional oil-cooling continues to crank out 34 PS and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It also gets 4 riding modes – Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track, which can be toggled between on the fly through new switches on the handlebar. The bike also features TVS’ GTT+ (Glide Through Technology) tech which allows smooth riding in urban conditions. The SmartXonnect tech displays various analytics on the app including trip analysis, track telemetry, interactive map plot, gear distribution, and much more.

The 2021 Apache RR 310 is priced at 2.59 Lakh. It makes it around INR 5k more expensive than its previous iteration. The Dynamic Kit can be availed by putting INR 12,000 on the table while the Race Kit will require you to shell out INR 5,000. The said prices are for the new bikes configured on the online platform. Furthermore, the Race Replica graphics will cost an additional ₹ 4,500, while the red alloy wheels are available for a premium of ₹ 1,500.